Donald Trump gives new details on Social Security plans





Former President Donald Trump on Monday discussed details of possible Social Security reform if he returns to the White House.

Appearing on CNBC's Squawk Box, co-host Joe Kernen asked Trump if he had any thoughts on changes to benefit programs such as Medicare and Social Security. Trump responded: “You can do a lot in terms of rights, in terms of reduction and also in terms of theft and mismanagement of rights. »

He added: “I know they will end up weakening social security because the country is weak.”

Trump added that he believed “cumulative inflation” in the country was close to 50% and warned that “the country's middle class has been routed.”

“The middle class largely built this country, and they have been treated very, very poorly by politics,” he said.

The context

During President Joe Biden's State of the Union address last week, he pledged to protect Medicare and Social Security, saying, “The workers who built this country are paying more at home.” social security than millionaires and billionaires. » He added: “It's not fair.”

Biden also accused Republicans of wanting to cut Social Security as well as seeking to “give more tax cuts to the rich.”

Donald Trump gestures to the crowd after speaking at a campaign event in Rome, Georgia, March 9. On Monday, he discussed a possible social security plan if he is re-elected. Donald Trump gestures to the crowd after speaking at a campaign event in Rome, Georgia, March 9. On Monday, he discussed a possible social security plan if he is re-elected. ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP/Getty Images

On X (formerly Twitter), the Biden-Harris HQ account shared a video of Trump's comments on Monday and charged that he wants to cut Social Security.

“If you losers hadn't cut his response short, you'd know President Trump was talking about reducing waste,” the Trump War Room account tweeted in response.

Biden also responded on X, writing: “Not on my watch.”

What we know

In 2023, Trump spoke about Social Security and rejected claims that he would try to defund the program.

“You don’t have to touch Social Security,” he said during a town hall with Fox News’ Sean Hannity in December of that year. “We have way more money than we can do by hurting seniors with their Social Security.”

Newsweek reached out to Trump's spokesperson via email for comment.

Views

In January, the left-leaning advocacy group Social Security Works, which seeks to expand benefits, issued a warning about Trump's possible re-election.

He said he “proposed cutting Social Security and Medicare every year he was president” and “attempted to defund Social Security.”

And after

Earlier this month, a Navigator Research poll found that 61 percent of Republicans said they were very or somewhat concerned about possible GOP tax relief plans that would result in cuts to Social Security for more Americans. aged.

Updated 3/11/24, 10:49 a.m. and 11:33 a.m. ET: This story has been updated with additional information and context.

