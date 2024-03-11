Pressed for space, solar farms get creative

This aerial photo shows the newly built floating solar power plant on water, capable of generating 192 megawatts of peak electricity in cooperation between the Indonesian government and Masdar of the United Arab Emirates, at Cirata Reservoir, West Java, the November 9, 2023, shortly. before being inaugurated by President Joko Widodo. (Ismoyo Bay/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Solar power is expected to dominate global electricity markets in the coming decades and already accounts for three-quarters of renewable energy capacity, according to the International Energy Agency. This year, BloombergNEF projects solar construction will increase another 25%, adding more than 500 gigawatts of capacity.

All that solar needs a lot of space. To power a single megawatt of capacity requires at least five acres, meaning a 200-megawatt project (about 3,000 panels) takes up as much space as 550 American football fields. This calculation is one reason why China, the world's largest solar market, is home to many projects in remote desert regions. That's also why the IEA expects solar on rooftops and homes to grow faster than farms this year.

It's great to have [solar installations] in our communities,” says Bonnie Heiple, commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Energy. In fact, seeing where your power comes from gives people more impetus to make the kinds of changes in their daily lives that they've been asking them to make.

As solar power gains momentum, its champions are getting more creative with where panels are placed. There are solar panels on top of big box stores, solar panels on yachts, and floating solar farms. There are panels small enough to work on a balcony and even small enough to attach to a smartphone. To minimize land clearing, engineers are also working to integrate the technology into existing infrastructure. From landfills to art installations, here are five unexpected places where you can find a solar farm or at least strategically placed panels.

Carport

Parking lots and garages require a lot of space. Adding a solar canopy can provide shade, security and seamless charging for electric vehicles, says Ben Jones, vice president of design and engineering at New York-based DSD Renewables . DSD is behind a project to add solar canopies to 16 parking lots and garages at Rutgers University in New Jersey and has installed nearly 200 megawatts of canopy projects across the United States since its created in 2019.

He is also the architect for a 6.5 megawatt canopy project at the Caesars Entertainment casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The project provides approximately 6% of the energy used by the casino, while also providing shade for the parking deck's upper deck.

Jones says canopy projects use land efficiently and can also contribute significantly to a company's or municipality's renewable energy goals. It's a statement that fits well, but also reduces their operating expenses, he says.

Golf courses (retired)

Gated golf courses can be ideal locations for solar farms. There is less labor required to clear the land and the land tends to be relatively flat. There is also a certain poetic justice in installing renewable energy in places that once consumed water resources and compromised local biodiversity.

In Calverton, Long Island, the Calverton Links Golf Course is home to a nearly 23-megawatt solar project that opened in 2022, nine years after the course closed. The project is owned by National Grid Ventures, the venture capital arm of National Grid, which operates electricity networks in the UK and US. Will Hazelip, president of National Grid Ventures Northeast, says the keys to finding a golf course ideal for solar are a reasonable price and proximity to grid infrastructure.

You're close to demand and space is important, he says. The challenge is finding that exact combination.

Floating solar farms

To completely avoid land constraints, many countries are experimenting with floating solar farms. Although costs can be 40% higher than land-based farms, according to BloombergNEF, large, flat areas with constant access to sunlight are compelling.

Hundreds of floating projects have been erected on lakes and reservoirs around the world. Japan has dozens of small floating arrays, India has added major operations, and facilities have been built in countries like Colombia, Israel, and Ghana. Last year, the largest floating solar project in the United States was commissioned in New Jersey, where it generates enough energy to power 1,400 homes.

In China, a massive floating solar farm in Huainan, in eastern Anhui province, has more than 500,000 panels, enough to generate electricity for more than 100,000 homes. The flotilla of signs is the size of 400 football fields and stretches across an artificial lake atop a former coal mine (more poetic justice).

Floating farms don't necessarily produce more electricity than those on land, but a study published in Nature Sustainability found that more than 6,000 local power systems around the world could be entirely self-sufficient with floating farms.

Landfills and decommissioned fossil fuel sites

As climate change drives a shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy, there are a growing number of opportunities to make this shift directly: decommissioned fossil fuel sites, which already have access to local power grids, are excellent candidates for solar farms, says Thomas Byrne, CEO of New York-based renewable energy company CleanCapital.

What a wonderful story to be able to say: everyone ignored this piece of land, but now they are using it again to power the future, says Byrne. CleanCapital owns and operates 300 megawatts of solar capacity, including a solar farm located in a former steel mill in Buffalo, New York.

In the United States, the Inflation Reduction Act passed in 2022 includes incentives for companies to build solar projects on brownfields and decommissioned industrial facilities whose reuse opportunities are otherwise very limited. Last year, the United States Environmental Protection Agency launched a program to promote and support these types of transformations.

Its dead space and can't be built on otherwise, you might as well build a solar farm, says Jones of DSD, which last year opened a 4.3-megawatt solar farm on a landfill in Bethel, New York . More than half of the electricity produced powers residents and local businesses.

Massachusetts, which offers its own tax incentives to developers wishing to install solar installations on brownfield sites, currently leads the United States in these types of installations; The state has 92 solar farms in closed landfills, totaling 256 megawatts of capacity. In 2022, solar discharges offset more than 62,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions, according to the Massachusetts Department of Energy.

Solar art

Artist Elizabeth Monoian and architect Robert Ferry are the husband-and-wife duo behind Land Art Generator, an organization that runs competitions for solar art creators and connects winners with communities that provide funding grants. public art. Launched in 2008, Land Art Generator now delivers over 1,500 artist ideas to communities around the world.

In San Antonio, Land Art Generator worked with JT Brackenridge Elementary School to create a solar panel mural that celebrates the community's history. The art printed on the signs, a photo of the Class of 1906 and the Fifth Grade Class of 2020, only reduces 4% of the energy it would have generated otherwise.

Next year, Land Art Generator plans to unveil the 100-foot-tall Time Ark in a Houston park. Designed by Berlin-based artist and architect Riccardo Mariano, the project is made from black solar panels and will provide shade while generating enough energy to power 40 nearby homes. The installation also acts as a clock, projecting the sun's rays in alternating colors.

We're at a point where solar is the cheapest way to produce energy, any way you slice it, no matter where you are, Ferry says. The industry now has breathing space to explore new ways of designing this infrastructure.

___

Bloomberg News 2024. Visit atbloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.