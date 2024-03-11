JK and Airlangga talked about Jokowi joining Golkar





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo's question (Jokowi) will join Golkar Festival continues to emerge. Two Golkar elites from Jusuf Kalla until Airlangga Hartarto open your voice in response to this. What did the two say? The news that Jokowi would join Golkar was widely publicized. Jokowi would join Golkar after the 2024 presidential election. Jokowi also spoke about this issue. Jokowi then joked that he enters the palace every day. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “I go to the Palace every day,” Jokowi told reporters, at the TNI Headquarters, Cilangkap, East Jakarta, Wednesday (28/2). Jokowi responded when asked for his response regarding the news that he would be joining Golkar. Jusuf Kalla reveals existence of demands Golkar senior Jusuf Kalla believes everyone can join Golkar. However, he revealed that there were conditions for joining. “Yes, everyone can join Golkar, but under conditions you can join, which you cannot,” JK said after the congress of the Indonesian Council of Mosques (DMI) at the Sultan Hotel in central Golkar. Jakarta, Friday (1/3/2024). JK said there is a mechanism to take leadership positions. Likewise, to become president of the party, you must meet the conditions required to be an executive for 5 years. “But to become a manager, there are rules, if you want to be president or something else, you have to have at least 5 years as a manager,” he said. Airlangga says Golkar and Jokowi met Unlike Jusuf Kalla, Airlangga said that the Golkar Party and Jokowi had actually met. Airlangga revealed the closeness of Golkar and Jokowi. “Pak Jokowi and the Golkar Party actually met,” said Airlangga at DPP Golkar, West Jakarta, Sunday (3/10/2024). Airlangga said Jokowi was close to the Golkar Party, for example regarding Golkar advertisements. The Coordinating Minister of Economy also assessed that Jokowi was comfortable with his party. “So because the meeting is already together, just look at the Golkar Party advertisements with Pak Jokowi. So of course this shows Pak Jokowi's closeness and Pak Jokowi's comfort with the Golkar Party,” he said. (eva/aik)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/pemilu/d-7236670/kata-jk-hingga-airlangga-soal-isu-jokowi-bakal-gabung-golkar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos