Former Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly Backs Ex-President's Claim Who Praised Hitler: 'He Did Good Things'
Trump's former White House chief of staff, John Kelly, publicly supported a long-standing allegation that the former president spoke warmly of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, who Trump said “did good things “.
Kelly recounted the alleged comments while discussing what he called the 45th president's affection for strongmen to CNN's Jim Sciutto for the latter's upcoming book, “The Return of the Great Powers.”
[Trump] He said: Well, but Hitler did good things. I said: Well, what? And he said: Well, [Hitler] rebuild the economy. But what did he do with this rebuilt economy? Kelly told the author.
“[Hitler] he turned it against his own people and against the world. And I said, Sir, you can never say anything good about this guy. Nothing, Kelly continued. “I mean, Mussolini was a great guy in comparison.”
The claim that Trump praised Hitler first appeared in Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender's 2021 book, “Frankly, We Won This Election: The Inside Story of Losing of Trump.”
Trump then denied this assertion to Bender.
“It's pretty hard to believe, though, that he missed the Holocaust, and pretty hard to understand how he missed the 400,000 American GIs who were killed in the European theater,” Kelly, 73, told Sciutto.
Trump also did not know, according to the former four-star Marine general, that “German generals as a group were not loyal to [Hitler]and actually attempted to murder him several times.
He truly believed when he brought us generals that we would be loyal and do whatever he wanted us to do, Kelly added.
Trump, 77, has courted controversy on the campaign trail because of his rhetoric, which critics say mirrors that of the genocidal maniac.
In November, Trump denounced “radical left thugs who live like vermin» before declaring the following month that illegal immigrants are poisoning the blood of the United States.
Kelly, who served as White House chief of staff from July 2017 to January 2019, said the reason “he loves dictators so much is who he is.”
“Every new president is shocked to find that he has so little power without going through Congress, which is a good thing,” he said.
“But in his case, he was shocked that he didn't have dictatorial powers to send in American troops or move money around within the budget. And he looked [Vladimir] Putin and Xi [Jinping] and that weirdo in North Korea [Kim Jong Un] like people who were similar to him in terms of toughness.
When asked for comment by The Post, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung lashed out at Kelly and former national security adviser John Bolton, who has also criticized Trump at Sciutto in the book.
“John Kelly and John Bolton have made complete fools of themselves and are suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome by spreading lies. They need to seek professional help because their hatred is consuming their empty lives,” Cheung told the Post.
Bolton, who has been an outspoken critic of Trump and has even considered mounting a presidential campaign in 2024, posited that Trump “considers himself a big guy.”
He likes to deal with other grown-ups, and grown-ups like [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan in Turkey can put people in prison and you don't need to ask anyone for permission. He likes it,” Bolton told Sciutto.
Kelly agreed, saying of Trump: “He's not a tough guy by any means, but in fact, quite the opposite… But that's how he sees himself.” »
Deputy National Security Advisor Matthew Pottinger noted that “Trump believed in the power of his personal charisma and diplomacy.”
“[Trump] there was almost unlimited confidence. This was as true with Kim as with Xi, but also with his allies.
Trump is lashing out at rivals who fear he will try to become authoritarian in a second term. Last December, Trump told Fox News that he would only be a dictator “for one day.”
“We're closing the border and drilling, drilling, drilling,” Trump told host Sean Hannity. “After this, I’m no longer a dictator.”
“The Rise of the Great Powers” is scheduled to be released Tuesday.
