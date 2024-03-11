Trump asks judge to delay New York criminal trial until Supreme Court rules on presidential immunity





Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are asking the judge presiding over his upcoming criminal trial in New York to delay the trial until the U.S. Supreme Court issues its ruling on the scope of presidential immunity.

If granted, the 11-hour offer would delay the trial, which is scheduled to begin March 25, by weeks or even months.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records related to the discreet payment of money to an adult film star near the end of his 2016 campaign. While actress Stormy Daniels received the money from Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, before Trump became president, Trump's payments to Cohen and the allegedly falsified business records came after he arrived at the White House.

Trump's filing says he is immune from prosecution based on “official acts” and that some of the evidence against him should be kept out of trial because they were official acts, including his tweets and his public comments.

It says prosecutors from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office want to “present evidence at trial regarding a fictitious so-called 'pressure campaign' led by President Trump in 2018 regarding Michael Cohen.” Part of that evidence, according to the filing, are his public statements and tweets about Cohen.

These remarks “were within the outer perimeter of his presidential function, for which communication with the public on matters of public interest was essential, he asserts.

Trump's lawyers also appear to argue that there is something of a blurry line as to whether the business documents Trump signed regarding the payments were an official act. They stated that “while it is clear that the People intend to present documents and testimony relating to the 2017 period during which President Trump was in office, they have not provided any sufficiently specific information about the nature and extent of that evidence to enable President Trump or the Court to distinguish between personal and official acts.

His lawyers said Judge Juan Merchan should postpone the trial until the Supreme Court issues its ruling on the scope of presidential immunity in the federal election interference case against the former president. The High Court is due to hear arguments in the case on April 25.

Trump tried to make a similar immunity argument in this case last year when he tried to move the case to federal court, and it was soundly rejected by U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein.

The evidence overwhelmingly suggests that this was a purely personal matter of the president and a cover-up of an embarrassing event. The money paid to an adult film star is not tied to the president's official actions, Hellerstein wrote in his ruling.

Falsifying business records to hide such a reimbursement and turning the reimbursement into a business expense for Trump and income for Cohen is also irrelevant to a presidential duty, he added.

Trump appealed that decision, but later dropped it, leading to speculation that the DA's office will claim the case has already been decided and that Trump has waived his right to challenge it.

In a separate filing Monday, Trump asked the judge presiding over the Florida classified documents case to extend some filing deadlines for him, in part because of the impending trial in New York. The filing does not mention that Trump sought to delay the trial.

Adam Reiss

Lisa Rubin

Tom Winter

Dareh Gregorian

Rebecca Shabad and Daniel Barnes contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-asks-judge-delay-new-york-criminal-trial-supreme-court-rules-pre-rcna142810 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos