Politics
Will investigative rights come to fruition? JK until Jokowi opens his voice
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Efforts to submit a right of inquiry to the DPR to investigate allegations of fraud in the 2024 general or presidential elections are becoming increasingly vocal.
Most recently, vice presidential candidate number 3, Mahfud MD, said that the academic text to submit the law for investigation was completed.
“Yes, the academic manuscript is 101 pages, it's good I read it, all my opinions have been taken into account so I don't need to add new burdens,” Mahfud told DI Yogyakarta, Monday (11/3/2024).
50 activists ranging from anti-corruption campaigners to economists also published a joint letter, addressed to the general chairmen of political parties demanding the right of investigation in the DPR.
These community figures include Novel Baswedan, Bivitri Susanti, Usman Hamid, Faisal Basri, Fatia Maulidiyanti, Saut Situmorang, Agus Sunaryanto and Haris Azhar.
Former Vice President Jusuf Kalla even asked the public to be optimistic about the DPR's ability to exercise the right of investigation. He also estimated that the right of investigation would be a positive point for denouncing fraud during the 2024 elections.
“So don’t hesitate, there’s no doubt,” JK said mid-last week.
A number of political party presidents have also commented on the proposed right to investigation. Among them is the general chairman of the NasDem party, Surya Paloh, although he did not respond firmly on his party's commitment.
He only said that his party would follow the entire electoral process until the results were officially determined by the KPU. He affirmed that this measure was also the decision of the general presidents of the political parties in his coalition.
“The support party teams of PKB, PKS and Nasdem are all monitoring the ongoing progress and evaluating it,” he continued.
Paloh's statement was also confirmed by presidential candidate number 01 Anies Baswedan. He stressed that there is no need to rush the investigation process in the DPR before the KPU makes an official decision on the election results.
“So, in my opinion, there is no need to rush today. The process is continuing now. The final election results are not yet known. Let's just wait for the process,” Anies said.
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin also commented on the efforts regarding the right to investigation. According to him, this is entirely the right of the DPR. However, he hopes that President Joko Widodo will not be impeached.
“I don't know, it's the DPR's business. We hope it doesn't go that far, that it doesn't happen,” Ma'ruf said.
“I hope that, as usual, everything will go well, that the change of government will go well, that nothing will happen that we don't want. I think that if we want it, it will be safe”, he pointed out.
President Joko Widodo himself believes that the right to investigation is a democratic right. He also does not seem worried about the right of investigation provided for in the DPR and emphasizes that this right falls entirely within the DPR.
“This is a question from the DPR, please ask the DPR,” Jokowi said during a question and answer session at a press conference at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, east of Jakarta, Monday (4/3/2024).
