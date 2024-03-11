



Vijayawada DivisionalRailwayManagerNarendraA.Patil addressing the press conference in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo credit: GN RAO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone and dedicate various railway projects, worth around `85,000 crore, on March 12, Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil said. In the Vijayawada division of the South Central Railway (SCR), 133 one station one product (OSOP), three PM Gati Shakthi terminals, seven goods sheds, two coach railway restaurants, 12 sections of double and triple line and one project bypass would be inaugurated, indicated the DRM. at a press conference here on Sunday. SCR makes necessary arrangements for the program at different stations. Many public representatives, state and central government bureaucrats are likely to be present at the event. Mr. Modi will flag off the second Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam, the DRM said. The three new lines and the Vijayawada bypass, electrification of 209 km, were commissioned at a cost of 3,246 crore. The Ministry of Railways has approved the modernization of 15 goods sheds, estimated at a cost of 150 crore, in Vijayawada division, Mr. Srikanth Additional DRM (Operations) said. At present, 67 stalls have been set up at 66 stations in Vijayawada division under the OSOP, said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager V. Rambabu. Tribal products, imitation jewelry, Kondapally toys, Kalamkari sarees, Udayagiri wooden cutlery, herbal products, processed and semi-processed food items are displayed and sold at the stalls set up within the framework of the OSOP, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/pm-modi-to-dedicate-various-railway-projects-tomorrow/article67936151.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

