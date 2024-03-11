Trump won't give Ukraine a cent if he wins, says Hungarian Viktor Orbn | Donald Trump





Donald Trump will not give a cent to Ukraine if he is re-elected president of the United States, far-right Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn has said, after a contentious meeting with Trump in Florida.

He will not give a penny in the war between Ukraine and Russia, Orbn told Hungarian state media on Sunday. So the war will end, because it is obvious that Ukraine cannot stand on its own two feet.

According to Orbn, Trump has a detailed plan to end the war in Ukraine, which began two years ago during the Russian invasion.

The United States and its allies have supported Ukraine, but any new U.S. aid is blocked in Congress, having passed the Senate with bipartisan support, only to be blocked in the House, which is controlled by the far-right allies of Trump.

Calling Trump a man of peace, Orbn said: If the Americans do not give money and weapons, like the Europeans, the war is over. And if the Americans do not give money, the Europeans will not be able to finance this war on their own. And then the war is over. (This would likely mean Ukraine would lose the war to Russia.)

Despite facing 91 criminal charges and suffering multimillion-dollar setbacks in civil lawsuits over his business affairs and a rape allegation that a judge found substantially true, Trump is the candidate presumptive republican.

Long seen as showing deference and enthusiasm toward Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, Trump recently suggested that if re-elected, he would encourage Russia to attack U.S. allies he believed were not contributing enough to the NATO alliance.

Joe Biden condemned the remarks as stupid, shameful and un-American, and recently accused Trump of capitulating to authoritarian leaders.

Orbn and Trump met at Trump's residence in Palm Beach, Florida, last weekend.

In a statement, Orbn said: President Trump was a president of peace, he commanded respect in the world and thus created the conditions for peace. During his presidency, peace reigned in the Middle East and Ukraine. And there would be no war today if he were still president of the United States.

We agreed that there will be peace when there are world leaders who want peace. I am proud that Hungary is one of these countries. We also agreed that there is still great potential in economic relations between the United States and Hungary.

Here in America, the campaign is in full swing and moving at full speed. It is up to the Americans to make their own decision, and it is up to us Hungarians to frankly admit that it would be better for the world and for Hungary too if President Donald Trump returned to power.

Trump said: “There is no one better, smarter or better leader than Viktor Orbn. He's fantastic, he's a non-controversial character because he says, “This is how it's going to be, and that's it.” RIGHT? He's the boss. No, he's a great leader.

On Saturday, Biden told supporters in Philadelphia: You know who [Trumps] meeting today at Mar-a-Lago? Orbn of Hungary, who has stated categorically that he does not think democracy works and seeks dictatorship.

Trump said he would be a dictator from day one if he beat Biden.

On Monday, CNN national security analyst Jim Sciutto reported the views of former advisers who say Trump wants to be an authoritarian leader.

He considers himself a big guy, John Bolton, Trump's third national security adviser, told Sciutto. He likes to deal with other big guys, and big guys can put people in jail and you don't need to ask anyone for permission. He likes that.

