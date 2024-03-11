Jokowi falls if people are united, Didu said: don't be silent because of basic food!





Sorry, Joko Widodo only values ​​our people for welfare (welfare). There must therefore be a massive and unified movement from our people, to pressure Joko Widodo to resign from his position. JAKARTA|KBA Popular action demanding the right to investigation and the fall of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will only take place if it is carried out massively and in solidarity. It must be massive and compact, said senior politician Said Didu KBA News in Bojong Gede area, Bogor Regency, recently, Interviewed on the sidelines of the “Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar (AMIN”) volunteer rally at the Indonesian Anis Volunteer Secretariat, the former secretary of the Ministry of State Enterprises (BUMN) added that the popular movement must involve all elements of the nation. “It is about saving the constitution and democracy for the sake of the nation and the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI), continued this politician with Bugis blood. According to Said Didu, the Republic of Indonesia is on the verge of danger because President Joko Widodo has openly violated the constitution. He believes that this violation is detrimental to democracy through the massive intervention he demonstrated during the 2024 electoral contest, particularly in the presidential election (pilpres). Said Didu stressed that the popular actions carried out by democracy activists, workers, students and all supporters of the 2024 presidential election candidates Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar (AMIN) and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD have restored question all the violations committed by Joko Widodo in a structured, systematic manner. and Massive (TSM). So these demands came together. It is no longer only in the name of the AMIN or Ganjar-Mahfud masses. Even if AMIN, for example, loses in the 2024 presidential election, we can accept it, provided that this defeat occurs honestly and fairly. Said pointed out that Joko Widodo himself had denied the dignity of the people. Sorry, Joko Widodo only values ​​our people as much as welfare (welfare), he added. The people themselves, he continued, seem silent and resigned to the actions of decision-makers in the Republic of Indonesia after receiving social assistance or various other material assistance. So there must be a massive and unified movement of our people to pressure Joko Widodo to resign from office. Otherwise, our country will be in danger, because it will always be led by oligarchs who control the government, as is the case now, Said Didu said. (kba).

