Turkish President Erdoan plans mass military operation in Iraq and Syria against PKK

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) are preparing for a comprehensive operation against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the banned People's Defense Units (YPG) in northern Iraq and Syria after the local elections on 31 March, according to report of T24.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is also expected to visit Baghdad and Erbil after the elections. Turkey has been conducting extensive negotiations with the US and Russian administrations regarding these operations for some time.

The Turkish army continues its military operations in northern Iraq after the PKK killed nine soldiers at a military base on January 13. In northeast Syria, identified targets are frequently hit.

According to Iraqi officials, the Turkish army crossed the Iraqi border about 30 kilometers inland.

In a statement made after the March 4 cabinet meeting, President Erdoğan drew attention to the preparation of a comprehensive operation against the presence of the PKK in both countries.

“I hope that this summer we will have definitively resolved the question of our Iraqi borders. Our desire to create a security corridor 30 to 40 kilometers deep along our Syrian borders remains intact. We have preparations that will give new nightmares for those who think they will bring Turkey to its knees in the face of “terrorism” along its southern borders,” Erdoğan said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visited Baghdad in August 2023. Six months after this visit, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Chief of General Staff Metin Gürak visited Erbil and discussed of the presence of the PKK in the region with the Kurdish administration.

Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Regional Government, also met with President Erdoğan on March 1. Recently, a brigade of Iraqi border guards was deployed to the Shaladize region on the Turkish border, where intense clashes took place.

Kurdistan Regional Government President Barzani (right), President Erdoğan (center) and Foreign Minister Fidan meet on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

Erdoğan announced on February 26 that his long-awaited visit to Iraq would take place after local elections. Kurdish sources announced that President Erdoğan's program in Baghdad would be determined in mid-April after Ramadan and that the protocol team would begin preparations soon.

According to an article in Kurdish newspaper K24, Erdoğan is expected to discuss the unresolved water issue between Iraq, Syria and Turkey, the PKK, trade and oil marketing through Turkey.

Erdoğan visited Baghdad in 2008 and 2011 during his tenure as prime minister. The last visit to the presidential level was made by Abdullah Gül in 2009, after 33 years.

Erdoğan is likely to visit northern Iraq as part of his visit to Iraq. He is expected to meet the president of the regional government, the prime minister and other senior officials in Erbil during his possible visit.

The economy on the table between Turkey and Iraq

One of the most important issues between Turkey and Iraq is the water conflict which has lasted for almost 70 years. Turkey's construction of more than 20 dams on the sources of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers has exacerbated Iraq's drought and desertification problems.

Baghdad has frequently accused Ankara of being reluctant to honor international agreements and has demanded an increase in the water flow capacity of rivers.

Ankara, for its part, wanted to involve Turkish companies in the construction of the major Iraqi port of Al-Faw and in the development road project, which aims to connect the Gulf States to Europe as an alternative to the Suez Canal .

Following the decision of the International Court of Arbitration in March 2023 on the marketing of Kurdish oil via Turkey at the request of the Baghdad administration, shipping via the port of Ceyhan was stopped.

According to the court decision, Turkey must pay Iraq $1.7 billion in compensation. Although most of the Iraqi side's demands have been met, the negotiations have so far yielded no results.

The trade volume between Turkey and Iraq reached $15.2 billion in 2022. Turkey aims to increase the level of trade between the two countries to more than $20 billion.

Turkey's plan for northern Syria

To implement President Erdoğan's plan to create a 30-40 kilometer “safe zone” on the Syrian border, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) have intensified negotiations with states -United States, Russia and Arab countries.

As preparations for a comprehensive operation in the region are underway, Ankara has reportedly stepped up its attempts to convince Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to support a possible Turkish military operation through Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

With Syria's readmission to the Arab League, its relations with Arab countries began to normalize. King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia would visit Damascus soon and convey Turkey's request to Assad during the meeting.

Turkey has asked the United States to withdraw support for the YPG, which was created by the United States to fight the Islamic State (ISIS) among Kurds, Arabs, Assyrians, Armenians and Turkmens of the region.

Even though Washington accepted the PKK as a terrorist organization, Ankara perceived the YPG as a branch of the PKK and also demanded its recognition as a terrorist organization.