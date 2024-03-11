Donald Trump stumbles on the third rail: Social Security reform





Donald Trump appeared on a CNBC show Monday morning, allowing host Joe Kernen to ask a question about government spending and, in particular, the large portion of spending on social programs.

Have you changed your vision of the management of rights to social security, Medicare, Medicaid, Mr. President? » asked Kernen. It seems something needs to be done.

At this point, two familiar patterns emerged. Trump tends to like to align himself with the opinions expressed by his interviewers, especially on topics that are not central to his political identity. He also tends to ramble during a phone interview, making it more difficult for the hosts to intervene. His response to Kernen was therefore long, convoluted and offered in agreement.

Firstly, you can do a lot in terms of rights, in terms of reduction, theft and mismanagement of rights. There is very poor management of rights, he says. There are a lot of things and a huge number of things you can do. So I don't necessarily agree with this statement. I know that we will end up weakening Social Security, because the country is weak. He continued by talking about inflation.

So what is his position? Well, he said there was a lot to do in terms of reduction and there was mismanagement. But he also said he disagreed with that statement, although it's not clear which one, and that they were going to weaken Social Security. It's murky.

For the Trump campaign, of course, that wasn't the case.

If you losers hadn't cut his response short, a campaign social media post said, you'd know President Trump was talking about reducing waste. The losers in the post were referring to President Biden's re-election campaign, but the Trump campaign brought the same comment to the attention of Washington Post reporters when asked about the interview.

It's obvious that the campaign is trying to categorize Trump's response in this way, given what the polls show on Social Security, even if his actual response wasn't very understandable. But even the campaign's clarification probably won't get Trump out of hot water.

Kernen called Medicare and Social Security reforms the third policy path, which is an old shorthand meant to capture the central policy challenge the programs pose: Both are very expensive and both are very popular.

In February, YouGov asked Americans to rate the importance of various policy issues. Social Security came out on top, with almost all respondents saying it was a very or somewhat important issue. This was true for all partisan groups, but even more so for older Americans, who are more likely to receive Social Security benefits than younger ones.

Pollsters also questioned how the government should approach Social Security, either by increasing available benefits or reforming the program to reduce costs, exactly what the Trump campaign claimed to promote.

Americans favor increasing benefits rather than reforming the program by a ratio of more than 2 to 1. Among older Americans, voters who play a central role in Trump's political support, the margin is 3 or 4 to 1.

Those who want to see increased benefits are also those who view Social Security as a very important issue. In other words, there's not just one group who sees this as important and another who wants to see profits increase: they're the same people. Americans support increasing Social Security benefits and believe this issue is very important.

It's a bit odd that Trump didn't have a firmer response to this question, given that he has repeatedly indicated his support for protecting these programs. There are more older Americans than ever before, and President Biden has made clear the political utility he sees in his campaign as an advocate for Social Security. (His campaign quickly responded to Trump's new comments.) But Trump appears to have changed his response and expressed general agreement with his interviewer's concerns.

What's particularly striking about Trump's response is that the days when Republicans focused on cutting Medicare and Social Security spending are largely over. This was the Republican Party in the 2012 presidential election, in which the candidate (Mitt Romney) and his running mate (Paul D. Ryan) used their spending to attack President Barack Obama. This fit with apparent Tea Party concerns that the government was spending too much and, therefore, taxing too much.

Trump's emergence in 2015 and 2016, however, was rooted in the tea partyers' most visceral concerns, those centered on how America was changing culturally. Ryan-era efforts to use Tea Party energy to achieve the Republican Party's long-standing policy goals were sidelined in favor of MAGAism and illiberal outcry. On Fox News and Fox Business, mentions of cutting or reforming programs have mostly disappeared.

The federal debt has increased under Trump, reflecting his and his supporters' general indifference to federal spending.

Expect Trump and his team to move very quickly to reinforce their strong support for maintaining the programs, a position consistent with his past rhetoric. Especially now that the Republican primary is over, there is no benefit to being the one who wants to see cuts to a program used by many of America's most trusted voters.

The real question is why Trump had such a clumsy response to the question in the first place.

