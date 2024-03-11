Jan. 6 testimony bolsters narrative of Trump's request to go to Capitol





President Donald J. Trump had just delivered his fiery speech at the Ellipse in the early afternoon of January 6, 2021, triggering his supporters' attack on the Capitol.

When he got into his armored vehicle after the speech, Mr. Trump immediately brought up a topic he often brings up after his public appearances: How big was the crowd?

But within 30 seconds, his conversation with his top Secret Service agent took a more contentious turn, according to a transcript released Monday of an interview by House investigators with another Secret Service agent who was driving the car. Mr. Trump wanted to go to the Capitol, but his top agent, Robert Engel, said no, telling him there was no plan in place.

The president insisted on going to the Capitol, said the driver, whose name was not released. It was clear to me that he wanted to go to the Capitol. He wasn't yelling at Mr. Engel. He didn't yell at me. Sure, his voice was raised, but it didn't sound to me like he was angry, certainly not, certainly not as irritated or agitated as he was on the way to the Ellipse.

But, the driver said, Mr. Trump never lunged at the wheel or physically approached the officers, contradicting one of the most sensational and controversial elements of the testimony given before the House committee on January 6 by a White House aide. The driver's transcript is the first detailed eyewitness account of what happened in the armored vehicle to be made public.

I didn't see him reach, the Secret Service driver told House panel investigators. He never grabbed the wheel. I didn't see him at all, you know, rushing to try to get into the front seat. You know, what stood out was the irritation in his voice, more than his physical presence.

The drivers' transcript adds detail to one of the most scrutinized episodes of January 6, 2021. The transcript was never made public by the House of Representatives January 6 Committee, which reached an agreement with the services secrets regarding 12 interviews in order to avoid disclosing confidential information. , information for official use only, sensitive intelligence and law enforcement files, and raw intelligence information.

Republicans suggested that the panel did not release the transcript because it contradicted parts of a public account of the incident by a prominent witness, Cassidy Hutchinson, who was an aide to Mark Meadows, the chief of White House staff at the time. Ms Hutchinson testified in June 2022 that she had heard about what happened from others, second or third hand. Republicans criticized the panel's decision to promote its account of Mr. Trump's behavior in the vehicle.

A letter from Jonathan E. Meyer, the general counsel for the Department of Homeland Security, explained why the drivers' transcripts had not been released. The House committee requested that the department review the transcripts to look for sensitive information that should be protected from disclosure so that the rest can become part of the historical record.

More than a year after the driver's interview in November 2022, the agency was still reviewing the transcripts, Mr. Meyer wrote to House Republicans in February. He said the agency determined it could release redacted versions of six interviews, including the drivers, to Republicans who are investigating the committee's work while looking for irregularities or signs of bias.

House Republicans released a copy of their report on the committees' work Monday afternoon, pillorying the Department of Homeland Security for taking so long to release some transcripts and criticizing instances in which Ms. Hutchinson altered or corrected his testimony.

This first-hand testimony directly contradicts Cassidy Hutchinson's story and the account of the former J6 select committee, said Rep. Barry Loudermilk, the Georgia Republican who led the House GOP effort to investigate the work of the January 6 committee for bias. Even though the select committee had this crucial information, it still promoted Ms Hutchinson's third-party version of events in its final report.

Former select committee aides counter that the committee's final report included details of the driver's interviews and that there was no cover-up. The final report also refers to Mr. Engel's testimony, although none of the transcripts were released at the time.

Engel did not characterize the exchange in the vehicle the way Hutchinson described the account she heard from Ornato, and indicated that he did not remember President Trump making a gesture toward him , the committee's Jan. 6 report said, referring to Anthony M. Ornato, the white chairman. House deputy chief of staff and active Secret Service agent whom Ms. Hutchinson cited as one of the sources for the story she relayed.

The panel report adds: “The driver stated that he did not remember seeing what President Trump was doing and did not remember if there was any movement.

It is difficult to completely reconcile the accounts of several of the witnesses who provided information with what we heard from Engel and Ornato, the report concludes. But the main factual point here is clear and undisputed: President Trump specifically and repeatedly requested to be taken to the Capitol. He was pushy and angry, and continued to insist that he go to the Capitol even after he returned to the White House.

The drivers' transcript is the most detailed first-hand account yet of how Mr. Trump behaved inside his presidential motorcade that day, traveling the short distance from the White House to the Ellipse, and it corroborates several aspects of the testimony of Ms. Hutchinson and others. committee witnesses.

Mr. Trump had already started the morning in a rather agitated, rather irritated mood as he headed toward the Ellipse, the driver testified. The president's voice contained a tinge of anger as he spoke with Mr. Engel, who accompanied him in the vehicle.

The driver said Mr. Trump was angry at Vice President Mike Pence, who had resisted Mr. Trump's efforts to block Congress' certification on the day of Joseph R. Biden Jr.'s Electoral College victory.

I don't remember exactly how he phrased it, but if I remember correctly, he was upset that the vice president didn't want to certify the electoral college, the driver said.

After the speech, in which Mr. Trump repeated his baseless claims of election fraud, assaulted Mr. Pence and inflamed the crowd of his supporters, he got back into the armored SUV and began demanding to go to the Capitol with the crowd to protest the congressional certification.

Probably within about 30 seconds, or even less than it took to get into the car, after asking about the size of the crowd, the driver testified. He added that the size of the crowds was a constant source of interest for Mr. Trump: it was quite typical of this president.

Mr. Trump, he said, did not seem convinced that an unplanned trip poses a security threat, given that the crowd at the Capitol would be his supporters.

I don't remember exactly what motivated him or how that part of the conversation developed organically, but he was making a lot of effort to go there, the officer testified. He added: “What stood out the most was that he kept asking why we couldn't go, why we couldn't go, and he didn't care that the people who were there were Trump people or supporters.

At one point during the trip to the Ellipse or on the way back, the driver testified, Mr. Trump and Mr. Engel explained why people in the crowd were kept away from the speech venue, Mr. .Engel telling the president that they had banned items of a certain kind.

Mr Trump's behavior in the motorcade was highlighted in Ms Hutchinson's blockbuster testimony. She said Mr. Ornato told her that Mr. Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of his vehicle when he was told he could not go to the Capitol to join his supporters, some of whom told him that They were armed. Ms. Hutchinson also said that Mr. Ornato told her that the president had lunged at Mr. Engel.

Secret Service officials have long disputed parts of this narrative. Agency officials said Mr. Engel, Mr. Ornato and the Suburban driver could confirm that Mr. Trump asked his agents to take him to the Capitol, even after emphasizing that he was too dangerous to him to go.

Still, the driver said he didn't expect violence at the Capitol and was surprised by what he saw.

What happened at the Capitol was incredibly wrong and appalling, he said. By then, it was clear what was happening in the city and at the Capitol, and it was simply beyond the expectations of a civilized society.

