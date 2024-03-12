[POPULER NASIONAL] It is considered that the people cannot lose to the Jokowi family

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Political observer The Nusa Bhakti Commitment said the people own sovereignty and must not lose to the political ambitions of the President's family Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

He said the Indonesian people should not lose just to allow one family to stay in power.

Still from the political world, the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) proposed that President Jokowi become a unifying figure of the coalition and be above all political parties.

1. Nusa Bhakti Commitment: When are we the owners of the country defeated by a family of 5?

Political observer Ikrar Nusa Bhakti said that the Indonesian people, who actually own their own country, should not be defeated by President Joko Widodo's family of 5.

Pledge conveyed this through an event titled “Momons about the Opposition,” cited Sunday (10/3/2024).

“What is clear is what Eep said earlier, when we are the owners of this country, the owners of the sovereignty of the people, and not the borders of this country, when we are defeated by a family of 5 people? So that's what I've said. so many times it's like a broken record, right?” Pledge said.

Ikrar asked the public not to be surprised if Indonesia continues to be “controlled” by this family. He suspects that the Special Jakarta Region (DKJ) Law could be passed, with the president directly appointing the DKJ governor.

In this way, regional elections in Jakarta will no longer take place.

“If this is allowed, then we will see if the law regarding the DKJ turns out to have an objective. What does that mean by objective? That the governor of the DKJ will be elected or appointed directly by the president. If this is product, you can imagine that there will be no more regional elections in DKI Jakarta,” he said.

2. The PSI offers Jokowi to become president of the coalition, being above political parties

Grace Natalie, Deputy Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), said President Joko Widodo should be a figure above all political parties.

Grace revealed that there was a suggestion from PSI advisory board chairman Jeffrie Geovannie that Jokowi could lead a coalition of political parties with the same vision of a golden Indonesia.

“I think it's also a good idea, Pak Jokowi could perhaps be at the head of a coalition of parties, a kind of national front, parties that want to continue or have the same vision of a golden Indonesia “Grace said on the show. Gaspol! Kompas.comSunday (10/3/2024).

Grace believes that Jokowi can be a figure who unites or brings together the interests of political parties.

He believes that it is not easy to find someone who can bring all the political parties together and whose words can unite these parties.

“I don't think there are many people willing to accept it and today I think Pak Jokowi is the only person,” Grace said.



