Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel says he ignored advice not to read Trump's message





Even though the Oscars were a bit short, Jimmy Kimmel said he was told not to read Donald Trump's Truth Social post on the air. He did it anyway.

“They say you have some time. I’m like, “I’m reading Trump’s tweet. They say, “No, no, don’t read that. I say, 'Yes, I am,'” Kimmel told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Live with Kelly & Mark.

During the Academy Awards, Trump posted a critique of the Oscarcast and Kimmel's performance on his social media site Truth Social.

So Kimmel took the stage and read it, generating one of the most memorable punchlines of a recent Oscar ceremony.

From his phone, Kimmel read: “Was there ever a worse host than Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars.” Her introduction was that of a below average person trying too hard to be something she is not and can never be. Get rid of Kimmel and maybe replace him with another failed but cheap ABC “talent”, George Slopanopoulos. He would make everyone on stage look bigger, stronger and more glamorous. BLA bla. BLA bla. BLA bla. Make America great again.

Kimmel then responded to the bad review: “Thank you President Trump. Thank you for watching. I'm surprised you're still, ah… isn't your prison sentence over? The audience applauded.

