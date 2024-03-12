President Jokowi welcomes BRI's commitment to boosting economic growth through financial inclusion





Jakarta, Indonesia, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (IDX: CSTC) welcomed the BIS Microfinance Outlook 2024opening the March 7 with the Indonesian president Joko Widodo highlighting the central role of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) for the national economy. With around 65 million MSMEs contributing 61 percent to the country's GDP and employing 97 percent of the workforce, President Jokowi applauded BRI's efforts to empower MSMEs, saying: “Focusing on MSMEs is the right decision, and I am happy to hear BIS Director (Sunarso) say that digital banking has truly reached the local level.

Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia and Sunarso, President and Director of the BIS; Kartika Wirjoatmodjo, Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises; Zulkifli Hasan, Minister of Commerce; Sri Mulyani, Minister of Finance; Erick Thohir, Minister of Public Enterprises; and Teten Masduki, Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs at the opening of the BIS Microfinance Outlook 2024 (03/07)

Sunarso, President Director of the BIS, explained how the banking sector, particularly BRI, can empower communities, especially MSMEs, by providing financing opportunities, especially to ultra-microentrepreneurs who do not have access to formal financial services, saying: “ BRI has taken concrete steps, including establishing Ultra Micro Holding, where BRI, alongside Pengadaian and PNM, provides integrated financial services. » Sunarso added: “Thanks to the support of President Jokowi, the initiative has reached 44 million MSME customers and 173 million depositors. » Additionally, BRI demonstrates its commitment to financial inclusion through AgenBRILink, facilitating transactions outside of traditional branches or ATMs, thereby generating economic and social value. By December 2023AgenBRILink has expanded to 741,000 agents, with significant public enthusiasm, particularly in rural areas. Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani highlighted the importance of MSMEs, stating: “Currently, 97% of job creation in Indonesia comes from MSMEs. However, their contribution to exports remains low, around 15%. » She added: “With synergy, we can maintain Indonesia economic growth at a high but inclusive level, benefiting MSMEs. Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs Teten Masduki addressed the challenges, emphasizing the need for policy innovation. “Innovations in the policy ecosystem for MSMEs are needed, including optimizing supply chain credit and supporting insurance guarantees,” Teten said. Joining President Jokowi at the event were Minister of State-Owned Enterprises Erick Thohir, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani, Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs Teten Masduki, Minister of Commerce. Zulkifli Hasan, and Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises Kartika Wirjoatmodjo. The annual BIS Microfinance Outlook 2024 aims to discuss the vital role of MSMEs in economic growth. Organized as a seminar with expert speakers, the event was appreciated for its contribution to improving the competitiveness of MSMEs globally. For more information on the BRI, visit www.bri.co.id . SOURCE PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)

