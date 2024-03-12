Document shows US Justice Department rejects Turkey's labeling of dissidents as terrorists

Levent Kenez/Stockholm

The U.S. Justice Department has rejected Turkey's request for assistance in taking a Turkish dissident's statement in a terrorism investigation, citing free speech and the First Amendment, which prohibits criminal prosecution for association with a particular group, and due to the absence of additional information accompanying the submitted documents.

According to information obtained by Nordic Monitor from veteran journalist Adem Yavuz Arslan, who shared the document with the public on Sunday, a Turkish citizen visiting the Turkish Embassy in Washington to conduct consular business found himself on a list containing Critics of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and their profiles. Upon this revelation, the person is refused service and their presence in the United States is reported to Ankara. The Foreign Ministry then shares this information with the Ministry of Justice and Turkish intelligence.

Critics of the Erdogan government abroad, particularly members of the Hizmet/Glen movement, have often been denied consular services such as powers of attorney and birth registration, as well as having their passports revoked. Their assets in Turkey are seized and their family members left at home risk criminal prosecution.

On September 12, 2023, the competent American authority, the Office of International Affairs (OIA) of the Department of Justice, received a request for legal assistance from the Turkish authorities. Turkish authorities have requested that US authorities ensure that a specified individual connects with Turkish authorities via video conference on March 7, 2024 to present their defense/testimony. The allegations pointed to the individual's alleged membership in the Gülen movement, a group critical of the Turkish president. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The Gülen movement is considered a terrorist organization by the Turkish government.

The request included references to banking transactions and donations to a charity affiliated with the movement.

The Turkish government accepted activities such as having an account at Bank Asya, affiliated with Glen, holding an administrative position in an institution linked to the Glen movement, subscribing to the group's publications, be a member of a union or donate to Glen-affiliated charities. as reference points to identify and arrest tens of thousands of followers of the Glen movement on charges of belonging to a terrorist organization.

However, U.S. authorities refused, citing constitutional protections of the First Amendment. They highlighted the fundamental right to freedom of expression and association, guaranteed by the constitution. Therefore, without sufficient evidence demonstrating imminent violence or credible threats to Turks' lives, they refused to respond to the request for assistance.

Not only the American courts, but also the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that Turkey's allegations against the members of the Glen movement lacked legal basis.

In a historic decision with potentially far-reaching implications, the Grand Chamber of the ECtHR governedin September 2023, the conviction of Yksel Yalnkaya, a teacher in Turkey, on terrorism charges, including using a mobile phone application and having an account at a specific bank, was illegal. The decision could have significant consequences for thousands of people facing similar charges in Turkey.

The ECHR found that Turkey had violated three key articles of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR): Article 6, guaranteeing the right to a fair trial; Article 7, prohibiting punishment without law; and Article 11, protecting freedom of assembly and association.

On March 21, 2017, a court in Kayseri sentenced Yalnkaya, who remains incarcerated, to more than six years in prison for membership in a terrorist organization based on his alleged use of the messaging app ByLock and possession of a account with Bank Asya. In 2020, he applied to the ECtHR, claiming that his rights had been violated.

Prosecutors said Yalnkaya was affiliated with the Glen movement, a group opposed to President Erdogan. The Turkish government declared the Glen movement a terrorist organization, but this declaration received no international support.

This is not the first time Turkish diplomats have profiled dissidents in the United States. It was previously discovered that they had spied on a US resident criticizing the Turkish government. In a disturbing violation of privacy, they accessed his North American travel records through the Department of Homeland Security website.

According to a confidential Turkish Foreign Ministry document dated February 26, 2018, classified as secret, Turkish diplomats used the website of the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), a federal law enforcement agency under the department American Homeland Security, to gather information. the travel stories of a doctor and academic renowned for his innovative research in endocrinology.

Although the doctor's name was redacted by Nordic Monitor for security reasons, he has been targeted by Erdogan's government due to his political views and alleged affiliation with the Glen movement. The movement opposes Erdogan and criticizes his regime on various issues, including corruption and Turkey's involvement in armed jihadist groups.

Facing politically motivated criminal prosecution in 2015, the 53-year-old doctor was forced to move to the United States, where he had previously lived and worked at renowned institutions, including Harvard University. Remaining in Türkiye would have led to unjustified imprisonment.

But that did not stop the Turkish government from searching for him, and Turkish diplomats, apparently agents of the Turkish intelligence agency MIT, under diplomatic cover in the United States, were ordered to determine his whereabouts and report its activities to headquarters in Ankara. The information collected by Turkish diplomats was sent to the Ministry of Justice in Turkey and included in the criminal case against him.

Nordic Monitor previously published confidential Turkish government documents revealing how Turkish embassies and consulates profiled 4,386 overseas critics in 2016-2017 alone and confirmed that information collected by Turkish diplomats was used by Turkish prosecutors to launch criminal investigations into these opponents.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent lists of profiled Turkish nationals on two CDs on February 19, 2018 to the Ankara General Prosecutor's Office, the National Police and the MIT intelligence agency, via an official document, for administrative prosecution or judicial sanctions against their loved ones who remained in the country. Turkey and the seizure of their assets.

In February 2021, former Foreign Minister Mevlt Avuolu confirmed clandestine espionage operations carried out by Turkish diplomats on foreign soil. avuolu said diplomats posted to embassies and consulates have been officially tasked by the government to carry out such activities abroad.

The Turkish government has also benefited from pro-Erdogan networks and Turkish diaspora organizations. In recent years, Turkish diaspora associations have been accused of acting as the long arm of the Erdogan regime in the West, and some of them have been placed under surveillance by local intelligence agencies.