Donald Trump says he helped Elon Musk as president





Former President Donald Trump continued his courtship with tech billionaire Elon Musk on Monday, saying during a CNBC interview that he helped Musk in unspecified ways while he was in the White House.

Trump was asked about Musk during a phone-in appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box morning show. Co-host Joe Kernen mentioned a New York Times report published last week that said Trump had recently met with Musk and some wealthy Republican donors as he sought money to finance his campaign.

I did it, Trump replied, referring to the meeting.

Kernen continued: What did Elon Musk tell you? Do you think you'll end up getting his support in some way, whether it's just verbal or monetary?

Trump said he didn't know, then referenced unspecified help he said he gave Musk.

Look, I've been friendly with him over the years. I helped him when I was president. I helped him. I loved it, Trump said.

It's unclear what aid Trump was referring to. Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has for years benefited from government assistance for his companies, including regulatory credits for Tesla, tax credits for Tesla customers and rocket service contracts for SpaceX.

The courtship with Musk continued in other ways. Trump and his allies want Musk to speak at the Republican convention in July, CNBC reported last week.

Musk has not said which candidate he would support for president. He told CNBC last year that he voted for President Joe Biden in 2020, although he also told biographer Walter Isaacson that he did not vote at all in this year's general election- there.

Musk said last year that he would not vote for Biden over Trump in 2024, and he hurled insults at Biden, at one point calling him a wet. [sock emoji] puppet in human form.

Last week, after Musk and Trump's meeting was announced, Musk posted on X that he wasn't donating money to either presidential candidate.

The outcome of the presidential race could have a major impact on Elon Musk's businesses. Musk is engaged in at least 11 regulatory or legal fights with the Biden administration or independent federal agencies, and regulatory experts say a second Trump term could mean those fights will be resolved in a way more favorable to Musk .

Trump said on CNBC that he had a difference with Musk.

We obviously have opposing views on a minor subject, that of electric cars, he said. Trump has said he opposes federal rules aimed at speeding up production of electric vehicles.

Trump spoke about Musk for less than 15 seconds. He then changed the subject and spoke for three minutes straight without mentioning Musk again, touching on topics such as electric cars, his polls in Michigan, the pre-pandemic economy and oil drilling in Alaska.

Biden has shown no eagerness to meet with or discuss Musk. He did not invite Musk to a White House summit on electric vehicles in 2021, an omission Musk has since frequently pointed out, and he did not meet with Musk during the billionaire's visit to the White House in September. according to the Biden administration.

Elsewhere in Monday's interview, Trump raised the possibility of cutting Social Security and Medicare spending and the idea of ​​banning TikTok.

