Jokowi will fall if the people are united, only one word: impeach!

Jakarta, sumbarsatu.com– Popular action demanding the right to investigation and the fall of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will only take place if it is carried out massively and in a united manner. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) must be removed now before Indonesia completely collapses.

This statement was made by former Atma Jaya University Student Executive Council (BEM) member 2015 Gatot Goenapradja and senior politician Said Didu.

Interviewed on the sidelines of the Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar (AMIN) volunteer rally at the Indonesian Anis Volunteer Secretariat, Said Didu, a politician and former secretary of the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN), said the movement popular must involve all elements of the nation.

“This is about saving the constitution and democracy for the sake of the nation and the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI),” said the Bugis politician.

According to Said Didu, the Republic of Indonesia is on the verge of danger because President Joko Widodo has openly violated the constitution.

He believes that this violation is detrimental to democracy through the massive intervention he demonstrated during the 2024 electoral contest, particularly in the presidential election (pilpres).

Said Didu stressed that the popular actions carried out by democracy activists, workers, students and all supporters of the 2024 presidential election candidates Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar (AMIN) and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD have restored question all the violations committed by Joko Widodo in a structured, systematic manner. and Massive (TSM).

“So these demands came together. It is no longer only in the name of the AMIN or Ganjar-Mahfud masses. “Even if AMIN, for example, loses in the 2024 presidential election, we can accept it, provided that this defeat occurs in an honest and fair manner.”

Said pointed out that Joko Widodo himself had denied the dignity of the people. “Sorry, Joko Widodo values ​​our people as much as social welfare (welfare),” he added.

The people themselves, he continued, seem silent and resigned to the actions of decision-makers in the Republic of Indonesia after receiving social assistance or various other material assistance.

“There must therefore be a massive and unified movement by our people to pressure Joko Widodo to resign from his post. “Because otherwise, our country will be in danger, as it will forever be ruled by oligarchs who control the government, as is the case now,” said Saïd Didu.

One word: indict

Separately, Gatot Goenapradja, a former member of the Student Executive Council (BEM) of Atma Jaya University in 2015, said that President Jokowi should be removed now before Indonesia completely collapses.

According to Gatot, as he is colloquially called, Jokowi's leadership style appears neither authoritarian nor fierce. The modest attitude that has been shown to the public so far has only proven to be false, Jokowi is secretly good at acting. People are fooled by the rustic style of diving.

He went on to say that it was unexpected that Jokowi secretly harbored extraordinary ambitions by organizing enormous power without hesitation to build a political dynasty for his family, far more terrifying than during the era of the New Order regime which was synonymous with the Cendana dynasty (the family of former Indonesian President Soeharto).

Then, Gatot added, after the Cikeas dynasty which was ended by Gibran, previously the party bearing the star of mercy was in opposition, now he joined Jokowi's cabinet after the “crown prince” Party chairman Democrat, Agus Harimurti. Yudhoyono (AHY) recently obtained the position of Minister of ATR/BPN.

“This is what Jokowi excels at. Everything was very well arranged, structured, systematic and massive (TSM) from the beginning of the electoral process until the end of the vote with the help of its supporters, the giant oligarchic power. Jokowi's power still has great influence. Jokowi managed to balance the oligarchy even though he had to sacrifice a lot for the nation and the state. »

He said Jokowi managed to win three agendas at once, namely Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the MP's “illegitimate child”, qualifying to become a vice presidential candidate by cheating the constitution, and then the youngest son , Kaesang Pangarep, becoming general chairman of the Indonesian Solidarity Party. (PSI) instantly, which will soon succeed in bringing PSI into Senayan's fold.

“The last presidential candidate, Prabowo-Gibran, won the election which observers said was the worst in Indonesian history because it was full of fraud,” he said.

Concerning the PSI votes which suddenly climbed to approach the 4 percent threshold to enter Senayan, he suspected from the beginning that there would be an operation to inflate the PSI votes in the 2024 elections. also called for this fraud to be stopped for the sake of the sustainability of Indonesian democracy.

“There were many silent operations during the recent increase in the PSI vote count, therefore, there are indications of inflated PSI votes in the vote recapitulation system (Sirekap) belonging to the General Electoral Commission (KPU), which almost reached 4 percent. The PSI's vote-inflating engineering must be categorically rejected.”

He said it was expected that PSI would not qualify as a participant in the elections, only because of Jokowi's intervention, in the form of his current power, so PSI was adopted. All these figures are meaningless given that PSI is a new party without a deeply rooted infrastructure and most candidates in Indonesia's legislative elections have minimal contact with voters.

“Any movement from an invalid vote to a PSI vote is detrimental to the vote acquisition of all political parties and election participants. This issue will be resolved in the next survey.”

“It is possible,” he said, “that we will summon other state representatives. Regarding the reports of fraud in Bawaslu, these are handled according to the applicable mechanism. But on the political level, the DPR will accelerate and make breakthroughs through the right to investigation in order to put an end to fraud and electoral actions.

Gatot said Jokowi's power grew stronger when his political dynasty went well. Not only his son but also his son-in-law Bobby Nasution, the husband of Kahiyang Ayu, now the mayor of Medan, will definitely look to the seat of governor of North Sumatra. Then, 20 years later, his grandson Jan Ethes (Gibran's son with Selvi Ananda) sat in the soft chair of power.

“The Jokowi political dynasty is complete, which has been carefully calculated from children, sons-in-law to grandchildren, it is possible that they are ready to become president. But remember, humans can plan but God determines their destiny.”

No matter how big and strong the power, Gatot added, if the people take to the streets to organize mass protests, that power will collapse. This is the cycle of power that will definitely collapse if the power has betrayed the people, just waiting for the moment to collapse.

“So what are you waiting for? People must move to exert their power, not stop in the middle of the road. Stopping is equivalent to waiting for the death of this nation. Fight with one word, impeach Jokowi now! SSC/KBA