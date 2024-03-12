Jimmy Kimmel says he was told not to read Trump's Oscar review





When you've hosted the Oscars four times, you probably have a little more leeway to do what you want rather than what's asked of you. That's apparently how it happened with one particular viral moment during the 96th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, when host Jimmy Kimmel decided to share criticism of Donald Trump on the live broadcast .

The comedian sat down with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos for After the Oscars, which aired Monday morning on ABC, to discuss how the moment happened. The topic came up after Live With co-hosts Kelly and Mark mentioned Al Pacino's mistake in announcing the Best Picture winner on stage at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Rather than reading the names of all the nominated projects, the famous 83-year-old actor skipped the titles of the 10 films and directly opened the envelope and revealed the winner with a non-traditional message: “And my eyes see Oppenheimer!”

“I guess he's never watched an awards show before?” It seems like everyone in America knows the pace at which this is supposed to go until “And the Oscar goes to…” Kimmel noted. And because of that one, very brief announcement, the late-night host said he was told he had extra time to kill — but his idea of ​​eating an extra moment or two didn't pan out. was also well received.

“I was like, 'I'm reading Trump's tweet,'” Kimmel said. “They said, ‘No! No, don't read that!' I said, 'Yes, I am!'

And that's what he did. Jimmy Kimmel Live! The host took out his cell phone while on stage and shared the twice-impeached former president's critique of the comedian's fourth time hosting the Oscars. The Trump review posted on Truth Social said in part: “Was there EVER a worse host than Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars. Her introduction was that of a below average person trying too hard to be something she is not and can never be. He also called the ceremony “a very bad politically correct show.”

Kimmel's clapback to Trump during the live broadcast? “Isn’t your prison term over?”

The former president, who is also the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination this year, currently faces four criminal charges and more than 90 charges in various states.

Watch Kimmel discuss reading Trump's Oscar review during the live ceremony above.

