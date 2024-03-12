Politics
The plot to reinstate Boris Johnson as Prime Minister
Lady Judith McAlpine, a former model and widow of construction magnate Sir William McAlpine, emerged last weekend as the ringleader of a madcap plot to reinstate Boris Johnson as Prime Minister. Leaving aside the obvious difficulties (the fact that Johnson is not a sitting MP), it may well be that the heiress to a €200 million fortune is not the best possible face to lead a rebellion that the general public would easily support.
Anyone who has followed Madame on social network X, where she describes herself as a crazy redhead, knows all too well that her adoration for Johnson puts even Nadine Dorries to shame. His posts include: Just to be clear: I LOVE Boris and his brains, Keep it up Boris: we are all behind you XXX, Judy McA, Boris, you are doing such a great job. I thought about knitting you earmuffs to avoid unwanted noise, Boris will survive despite this hate campaign, Stop denigrating Boris and the immortal Boris is not sneaky.
Well, you get the idea. She also agreed with Countess Bathurst, a former sheriff of Gloucestershire, that it was vulgar to mock Donald Trump when he lost the presidency. Lady McAlpine also had no truck with Sorcha N Nia, an Irish X user who had the temerity to criticize the royal family. I suppose you are young and foreign, replied Milady.
Even though most companies have been scrambling to seize the business opportunities of AI, theDaily MailThe owner of the establishment, Lord Rothermere, has long been a stick in the mud. In an interview just before Christmas, His Lordship said that AI posed nothing less than an existential threat to democracy.
Mandrake learns that Rothermere and his top lieutenants see the new technology more as an existential threat to MailOnline, which, even before its introduction, was struggling with growing competition and the departure of its driving force, Martin Clarke. What is MailOnline if not a news site collected from other sites around the world? said one of the serfs of Rothermeres to me. His Lordship realized that this is a trick that AI can perform for just about anyone, anywhere, if that's what they want, then what's the point of MailOnline in the future?
He added that, just as the Mail Group was slow to understand what the Internet meant for the newspaper industry a quarter of a century ago, theEmailEditor-in-Chief Paul Dacre countered that dot com to all those who told him it represented the future of newspapers, he also seems to be wrong-footed by AI.
In the glory days of this group, we had visionaries like David English who embraced every new innovation and did not hesitate to involve us in pioneering operations like teletext, he adds. These days, innovation always seems to surprise us, and we reject it at first, then adopt it late and reluctantly.
In a slightly hysterical interview with theTimes, Rothermere said: “It's all very well to talk about Britain being a leader in AI, and I think it's fantastic, but this technology has huge consequences. And it's not just about the danger of destroying the newspaper industry, but also of wiping out other industries, all the creative industries. How many jobs will be lost? What will be the damage to the economy if these rapacious organizations are allowed to continue operating without any legal ramifications?
At a prestigious tribute to the late Bill Kenwright held at the London Palladium last weekend, with, among many others, Sir Ian McKellen, Dames Judi Dench and Vanessa Redgrave, Barry Manilow and John Travolta, many wondered why the impresario had never been knighted. .
Rival producer Nica Burns even asked the obvious question about a man who has made a huge contribution to business and football as chairman of Everton and to many good causes, such as helping victims of the Hillsborough disaster.
The lifelong Labor voter was awarded a CBE in 2001 during Tony Blair's tenure, and I suspect the intention had been to follow it later with a knighthood, but Labor's prolonged period in the political wilderness and Tory pettiness meant this was never possible. arrived.
Mandrake's revelation the other day that Sir Ed Davey had saved $25,000 in gifts from Francesco Mazzagatti sparked a flurry of emails from the oil and gas tycoons' firm Viaro, which has interests in the drilling in the North Sea.
The Lib Dem leader was also spurred into action. Breaking with the preparation for his appearance before the Post Office investigation in July, he modified his registration in the register of interests of deputies, limiting the hospitality he received to a single seat instead of the 10 he had initially admitted.
For good measure, he also switched the donor from Mazzagatti to Viaro. What is the cost of the single ticket to the gala ball that Sir Ed attended as a guest of Viaros? A cool 2,500. The price to pay for Sir Ed's reputation as an environmental warrior? This is not recorded.
Michael McManuss' new play,Party games!envisages a centrist coalition taking control of the country after a hung parliament.
The playwright knows a thing or two about politics: he has worked in Conservative central office, been special adviser to a number of Conservative ministers and most recently ran Sir Edward Heath's office in his post-Downing Street years. I ask him if he could imagine his plot taking place in real life. I think if both sides show the potential for fracture, anything is possible, he said. What could change everything overnight would be if only sensible centrist politics could find a truly charismatic face and voice.
Heath was of course the great architect of the UK's membership of the EU, and I wondered what his former boss would think of the way things turned out. Privately, Ted always predicted Brexit because he saw that very few politicians were brave enough to talk about the benefits we were getting from membership, he says. He would be unfazed and would just put his head down and try to fix the problem.
The Latin word No Bloody Panico was used by Boris Johnson during the Brexit wars which ended the premiership of his predecessor, Theresa May, who will step down as an MP at the next election. NOWBloody panic!” is the title of a book by political commentator Geoffrey Wheatcroft, published at the end of May, chronicling the disasters of the Conservative party since 2022. Wheatcroft says his work was written mainly spontaneously, which is more like the approach of the he former Prime Minister entered politics.
In fact, the expression Bloody Panico originated with an old Conservative MP, Sir Morgan Morgan-Giles, during a debate in the House of Commons in 1972 on entry into the Common Market. He jumped up and said: Pro bono publico; do not panicbefore sitting down again.
