India implements anti-Muslim citizenship law 2019 weeks before elections | India Elections 2024 News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government announces rules to implement the controversial law, weeks before running for a rare third term, scheduled for May.

The Indian government has announced rules to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), weeks before Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a third term for his Hindu nationalist government. The controversial law passed in 2019 by the Modis government granted Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from India's neighboring countries. It said Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who fled to Hindu-majority India from mainly Muslim Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan before December 31, 2014 , were eligible for citizenship. The law was declared anti-Muslim by several rights groups for keeping the community out of its purview, raising questions about the secular character of the world's largest democracy. The Modis government had not drafted the rules for the law following nationwide protests against its adoption in December 2019. Violence erupted in the capital, New Delhi, during protests in which dozens of people, mostly Muslims, were killed and hundreds injured during days of rioting. The Modi government is announcing the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, a government spokesperson said on Monday, according to a report by the Reuters news agency. It was an integral part of BJP 2019 [election] manifest. This will open [the] It is a way for the persecuted to obtain Indian citizenship, he said, referring to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Muslim groups say the law, combined with a proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), may discriminate against India's 200 million Muslims, the third-largest Muslim population in the world. They fear the government will strip citizenship from undocumented Muslims in some border states. The government denies accusations that it is anti-Muslim and has defended the law, saying it is necessary to help minorities facing persecution in majority-Muslim countries. He says the law aims to grant citizenship, not take it away from anyone, and has called previous protests politically motivated. Growing Islamophobia Human rights groups have said mistreatment of Muslims increased under Modi, who became prime minister in 2014. Since then, the country has seen an increase in attacks on Muslims and their livelihoods, including the demolition of Muslim homes and properties. Cases of collective lynchings under the pretext of protecting cows, considered sacred by some Hindus, have also increased under Modi's power. Critics believe vigilantes, often armed, who operated on the fringes of society, became commonplace after the BJP took power. Reports of anti-Muslim hate speech have also increased in the country, with an average of nearly two anti-Muslim hate speeches per day in 2023. A report found that three out of four hate speech incidents occurred in BJP-ruled states.

