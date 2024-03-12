Trkiye counts down to major operation in Iraq against PKK

“We will resolve the problems on our border with Iraq by summer,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said earlier this month, adding that the country had effective plans to permanently eliminate PKK terrorists. The president pledged to establish a “30-40 kilometer security corridor across the country's border with Iraq and Syria.” His remarks after a Cabinet meeting were the first time the president had hinted at the timing of an imminent cross-border operation.

National Defense Minister Yaar Gler reaffirmed the commander-in-chief's comments and told reporters in statements released Monday that terrorism “would no longer be a problem for our country.”

“Our fight (against terrorism) has been carried out according to a plan for the past five years. Terrorism has been a major obstacle for Trkiye for four decades and Trkiye must now take its anti-terrorism efforts to another level. This is what that the president ordered.”, Gler told reporters.

“Our work will not be done until we close this security gap and rid northern Iraq of terrorists,” Gler said.

Trkiye has resumed its anti-terrorism campaign over the past decade after a brief lull. In Iraq, it launched Operation Claw Sword in 2022 to eliminate terrorists hiding in the mountainous regions of northern Iraq. The offensive continues with occasional precision strikes and “retaliatory” strikes against terrorists carrying out harassing fire or attempting to infiltrate Trkiye to carry out attacks.

Gler, who served as chief of staff between 2018 and 2023, said operations carried out by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in the past, which had “limited objectives and were time-limited”, are being replaced through continuous and global operations that enable success to be achieved. “Many places in Trkiye that were synonymous with acts of terrorism are cleared of terrorism. We have not had a major terrorist attack in Trkiye since 2016. We changed our concept of fighting terrorism and started to eliminate terrorism at its source. Our principle is to protect our citizens from any threat, even if we ourselves may suffer from these challenges,” Gler said.

The last notorious PKK attack in Trkiye dates back to last November. Two terrorists were killed while trying to force their way into a government compound in the capital, Ankara. About a year before this attack, six people were killed and dozens more injured on Istanbul's Istiklal Street after explosives planted by a PKK member detonated.

During its more than 40-year terrorist campaign against Trkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Trkiye, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union, was responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. Although its activities are considerably reduced on Turkish territory, the PKK finds refuge in mountainous areas where its members hide in winter and store ammunition and survival kits.

Erdoan highlighted “30 to 40 kilometers of security corridor”. Gler said this figure was specific because it was the distance from Turkish borders where terrorists are located and where their resources can pose a threat to Turkish territories. “If we can keep them away from this distance, our nation, our borders will be safe,” he reiterated that Trkiye had no intention of seizing other people's territory.

Iraqi and Syrian officials sometimes express concerns about what they call a violation of the sovereignty of their lands, but Trkiye emphasizes that counterterrorism operations take place within legal borders and are consistent with international agreements on the countries' sovereignty .

Gler said they were also not obligated to “ask questions” of other countries about Trkiye’s security, whether the United States or Russia, two influential countries in Syria.

“We are doing what we are supposed to do. The Republic of Trkiye is a big state and does not need permission from others,” he said.

The United States is the main supporter of the YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK, and occasionally delivers military supplies to the terrorist group under the guise of fighting the Daesh terrorist group.

“You cannot fight a terrorist group using another terrorist group. There is no excuse for this support. The Turkish army is the only army that has fought Daesh and we have repeatedly offered to the United States to fight together against Daesh,” he said.

The YPG has grown stronger in the region, particularly in Deir el-Zour province, home to Syria's largest oil wells, thanks to material support from the United States.

The issue strains Turkish-US relations as Ankara warns its NATO ally against aiding terrorist elements that threaten its national security, something Washington continues to do despite promising to withdraw the group of the Turkish border area.

Last week, President Erdoan reiterated Trkiye's resolution against the creation of lands controlled by the neighboring terrorist group. “As we openly told them in person, we call on all residents of the region to respect our security strategy. Otherwise, they will be the cause of potential tensions. We have preparations that will cause new nightmares for those who think they can bring Trkiye to its knees by establishing “terrorism” along our southern borders,” Erdoan warned in a speech earlier this month.

Gler stressed that the PKK had a strong presence in northern Iraq, where it carried out military operations, noting that almost every hillside in the rural area was home to “multi-story caves filled with food and good ammunition.” for six months.

“We have eliminated them all. Our troops have reduced the movement of terrorists through operations they carried out despite difficult terrain and weather conditions. We will conduct a new search in the current area of ​​operation and will be able to expand according to (security) needs,” the minister said. as told.

“Qandil is no longer what it was 10 or 15 years ago, thanks to our effective operations,” he said, referring to the mountainous territory in northern Iraq where the rulers were traditionally based. of the PKK.

Gler noted that the location had lost its function as a PKK hideout and that the terrorists subsequently relocated to Asos, a southern region. “But we continue to strike the terrorist elements there too. We know where they are hiding. The places or names do not matter. The soldiers will do what they have to do and no place will be safe (for the terrorists),” he added.