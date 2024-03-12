Donald Trump claims 'many' of his sneakers were purchased with Bitcoin





A few weeks ago, former President Donald Trump unveiled a collection of 1,000 Trump sneakers at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia. The shoes, which quickly sold for $399 a pair, could be purchased with Bitcoin.

Here's what Trump said about the shoes in an interview on CNBC: “Sometimes let people pay via Bitcoin…it's a form of extra currency.”

This statement was huge from the former president, who said Bitcoin was a disaster waiting to happen in 2021. His stance has changed since then. According to Trump, “Bitcoin has taken on a life of its own” and he “can live with it one way or another.”

Trump appears to be going even further by allowing people to buy his shoes with Bitcoin. The action acknowledges that Bitcoin is “an additional form of currency,” a huge shift from its past stance on crypto.

Trump has had conversations with former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who is pro-crypto and has supported Trump. The conversations centered around the creation of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), which Ramswamy opposes. He highlighted the potential harm this could cause Trump. In turn, Trump promised to “never allow” CBDCs, showing that he values ​​Ramaswamy's opinion on crypto.

In the interview, Trump also discusses the crypto projects he is involved in, saying he “does little things for fun” and “does[s] While this does not mean he purchased Bitcoin directly, it is likely a reference to Trump's non-fungible token (NFT) project Digital Trading Cards. Trump collected trading royalties from the project, amassing a stash of over $1,400 ETH. Trump sold 1,075 of these tokens for $2.4 million.

Although Trump was not directly involved in the NFT project, he was directly involved with the shoes, which seemed to attract much more attention. According to Trump, the last pair of shoes, which was a special edition, sold for $450,000. “People were going crazy for these sneakers. You probably were too. Everyone was,” Trump said.

Trump also added that “so much [of the sneakers] were paid with… cryptocurrency. » Bitcoin was created to be a store of value and a method of payment. However, it has struggled with mainstream adoption in terms of transactional use. The former president offering the option to pay using Bitcoin could open the floodgates in this regard.

However, Trump also noted that he “would not allow countries to move away from the dollar, because when we lose that standard, it will be like losing a revolutionary war.” Trump may be OK with Bitcoin, but don't expect it to overtake the US dollar if Trump wins the presidential election in November.

Bitcoin broke through the $72,000 level and set new all-time highs on the morning of the interview, up nearly 5% on the day.

