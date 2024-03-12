Donald Trump has bad news for Starbucks and McDonald's





Former President Donald Trump warned of potential bad news for Starbucks and McDonald's on Monday while discussing his plans for tariffs against foreign countries.

During his appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box, co-host Melissa Lee asked Trump if he had any concerns about China imposing “retaliatory tariffs” on American companies such as McDonald's and Starbucks. he had to impose tariffs on China as president.

“They could do it, but you know, they didn’t do it with me,” Trump said.

Asked about potential difficulties for American companies doing business abroad, Lee asked whether Trump would tell Starbucks and McDonald's that they might suddenly face challenges. Trump replied: “Of course.”

“We've been through years. They didn't do it with me, and they never pulled that trigger. It's a big trigger for them, but even if they do, let corporate America come back in America,” he said.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's spokesperson via email for comment.

The context:

Trump's remarks came as he explained how he had already imposed numerous tariffs on China while he was president and how he planned to reimpose them if he was re-elected in 2024.

“I fully believe in [tariffs] economically when other countries take advantage of you. For example, China was taking advantage of us in the steel sector; they were destroying our entire steel industry,” Trump said. “I put a 50 percent tax on incoming Chinese steel…frankly, the tariffs should have been higher.”

Former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on March 4. Trump admitted that companies might have a harder time doing business internationally if he were president.

Trump had already pledged to reimpose various tariffs if he was re-elected in 2024, particularly against China.

“Joe Biden claims to support American manufacturing,” Trump said in a campaign video in February 2023. “My agenda will be to tax China to build America. The core of my vision is a radical pro-American overhaul of our tax and trade policy to move from the Biden system that punishes domestic producers and rewards subcontractors to a system that rewards domestic production and taxes foreign companies and those that export American jobs.”

Last month, Trump appeared on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures and was asked about reports that he was considering imposing 60% tariffs on Chinese imports to the United States. He said: “We have to do it… Maybe it will be more than that.” that.”

Views :

In January, Erica York, senior economist at the Tax Foundation, an organization opposed to tariffs, told the Washington Post about Trump's plans that “the trade war from 2018 to 2019 was extremely damaging, and that would be fine with the -of the “. It’s even hard to compare to that.”

“This threatens to disrupt and fragment global trade to an extent we haven’t seen in centuries,” York said.

And after:

Trump is the presumptive Republican opponent to President Joe Biden in the 2024 election, following former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley's decision to withdraw from the race after Super Tuesday.

A February NBC News poll found that Trump held a 22% lead over Biden when voters were asked which candidate would best manage the economy — 55% for Trump and 33% for Biden.

Updated 3/11/24, 8:55 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

Updated 3/11/24, 9:40 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

