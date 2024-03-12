The prospect of a party affiliated with Erdoan participating in the European elections raises fears in Germany

A group of Germans of Turkish origin have formed a political group to take part in the European elections, raising fears that it could be used by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan to expand his influence in the EU, Agence France-Presse reported.

Since its establishment late last year, DAVA has come under close scrutiny due to its alleged ties to Erdoan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

In an interview with AFP, DAVA strongly denied any link, saying its main goal was to attract minorities from immigrant backgrounds who currently feel unrepresented.

“We are not an emanation of [ruling] “The AKP in Turkey, we are not Erdogan's outstretched arm,” Fatih Zingar, lawyer and founding member of the Democratic Alliance for Diversity and Awakening, told AFP.

Rather, the group aims to fill a “political void” for Germans of foreign origin “who see no political home, especially in established parties,” the 44-year-old lawyer said.

Germany is home to the world's largest overseas community of people of Turkish origin, numbering around 2.8 million, many of them descendants of workers who came to the country to address labor shortages. work in the 1960s and 1970s.

Around half of them still only have Turkish passports, while others only have German citizenship.

Erdoan enjoys strong support among Turkish nationals living in Germany, and Ankara's attempts to gain influence in the country have long sparked sensitivity.

Nevertheless, DAVA insists that it is only focused on issues such as combating anti-Muslim racism and the unequal treatment faced by people with a migrant background. Its first objective is to present itself in Germany in the European elections in June with 14 candidates.

Zingar said his group wanted to get at least one seat out of Germany's 96 because there is no threshold to meet for elections.

Critics are not convinced by DAVA's public statements, and parts of the German press have nicknamed it the “Erdogan party.”

Max Lucks – an MP from the Green Party, part of Germany's ruling coalition – said DAVA “recruits its senior staff and voters from organizations affiliated with the AKP or directly controlled from Ankara.

“It goes without saying that he would also defend the authoritarian policies of the AKP,” Lucks, who is also chairman of the German-Turkish parliamentary friendship group, told AFP.

Opponents of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition have seized on the issue to criticize the government which recently revised the law so that citizens of many countries, including Turkey, can now obtain dual nationality in Germany and vote in the elections. country.

The emergence of DAVA showed that changing citizenship laws was a “categorical error”, Thorsten Frei of the center-right CDU party told German media.

“This will provide a new gateway for foreign influence on German politics. »

There is evidence of links between the group's candidates and Ankara.

Zingar, DAVA's leading candidate in the European elections, was once a senior official in the Union of International Democrats, described as a lobbying organization for the AKP in Germany, although he no longer holds any position within it. this organization.

Some other candidates the party intends to field also have ties to groups allegedly close to Ankara, according to reports.

But Zingar, who was a member of Germany's ruling SPD for a decade before becoming disillusioned and quitting, insisted that DAVA's overarching goal was to create an alternative for Germans of foreign origin.

He also rejected the idea that creating a group aimed at attracting people of foreign origin could actually harm minority integration efforts.

“In the past, especially when I was a child, I heard calls for people with a migrant background to become more politically involved – and now we are founding a new political association,” he said. declared.

But Gkay Sofuolu, president of the nonprofit Turkish Community of Germany, predicts DAVA will fare poorly, saying previous attempts by people of Turkish origin in Germany to create political parties had failed. successful.

He nevertheless conceded that the attention paid to the organization has highlighted the fact that “many people do not feel represented by the established parties”.

Zukuf Cinentay, a Turkish restaurant worker in Frankfurt who has lived in Germany for a decade and is seeking German citizenship, said that even if he were eligible to vote, he “would not vote for this party – nor for any other.

“Politicians always say they are going to do this and that, but they never keep their promises,” added the 26-year-old.