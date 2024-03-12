Trump suggests he is open to cuts to Medicare and Social Security after attacking his main rivals on the issue





CNN-

Former President Donald Trump suggested Monday that he was ready to make cuts to Social Security and Medicare after opposing any changes to welfare programs and attacking his Republican rivals. the primary on this issue.

In an interview with CNBC, Trump was asked if he had changed his view on how to manage welfare programs such as Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid in order to combat the national debt.

There's a lot you can do in terms of rights, in terms of cutting back, but also in terms of theft and mismanagement of rights, Trump said on CNBC's Squawk Box.

He added: There are an awful lot of things and a huge number of things you can do.

Following the interview, President Joe Biden responded to a clip from his campaign featuring Trump's comments: Not on my watch.

Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt later told CNN that Trump was clearly talking about reducing waste, not rights.

President Trump kept his promise to protect Social Security and Medicare during his first term, and President Trump will continue to firmly protect Social Security and Medicare during his second term, a said Leavitt, who said: The only candidate who poses a threat to Social Security. and Medicare is Joe Biden.

By unleashing American energy, slashing job-killing regulations, and enacting pro-growth, America First tax and trade policies, President Trump will quickly rebuild the greatest economy in history and put Social Security and Medicare on firmer footing for generations to come, Leavitt said. .

When Trump was president, his administration's budget proposals included spending cuts on Social Security, largely by targeting disability benefits, and Medicare, largely by reducing provider payments. Trump also signaled in an interview with CNBC in 2020 that he was open to cutting federal benefits to reduce the federal deficit. .

But Trump repeatedly vowed during his election campaign to always defend Medicare and Social Security, and posted a video on his campaign website in which he said: “Republicans should under no circumstances vote to cut a single penny from Medicare or Social Security.

We don't need to mess with Social Security and Medicare, Trump said at a campaign rally in Michigan last month.

Trump also viciously attacked former Republican Party rival Nikki Haley on the campaign trail for her support for reforming these welfare programs. Haley called for raising the age at which today's young workers could qualify for Social Security retirement benefits and limiting benefits for the wealthiest Americans. Trump has also regularly targeted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for his past support for privatizing Social Security and raising the retirement age from which the governor distanced himself during his failed presidential bid. .

The Biden administration has sought to contrast the president's support for Social Security and Medicare with Republican proposals to close the programs' financial shortfalls. In his State of the Union address last week, Biden said he would stop anyone who tried to cut programs or raise the retirement age.

Without any changes, the combined Social Security trust funds are expected to run out in 2034, at which point continued tax revenues from the programs will only be able to cover 80% of benefits owed, according to the latest report from the Social Security Trustees.

Medicare's hospital insurance trust fund, known as Medicare Part A, will only be able to pay full scheduled benefits through 2031, according to the latest annual report from Medicare administrators. On that date, Medicare, which covers nearly 67 million elderly and disabled people, will only be able to cover 89% of total planned benefits.

Two factors driving the projected increase in deficits are the aging population and growing federal health care costs, which will require greater spending on Social Security and Medicare, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Trump has been more willing to cut Medicaid enrollment and cut federal funding for the program, which provides health coverage to low-income Americans. His administration approved requests from several states to require some enrollees to work, causing thousands to lose coverage in Arkansas, the only state to implement it for a short time before being arrested in federal court.

And as part of the 2017 effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Republicans wanted to reduce the amount of future federal support for Medicaid by sending a fixed amount to states each year and reducing the rate of growth of that funding . Additionally, they wanted to scrap the Obamacare program that expands Medicaid coverage to low-income adults.

Also in Monday's interview with CNBC, Trump said deciding whether to ban TikTok in the United States was a difficult decision and argued that getting rid of the app would benefit Facebook.

What I don't like is that without TikTok you can make Facebook bigger, and I view Facebook as an enemy of the people, as do many media outlets, Trump said, adding that he thought Facebook had been very bad for our country. especially when it comes to elections.

Trump said he thought TikTok posed a threat to U.S. national security, but said you also had this problem with Facebook and many other companies, and said there were a lot of people on TikTok who liked it.

There's, you know, a lot of good and a lot of bad with TikTok, Trump said.

His comments come days after a House committee unanimously advanced a bill that could lead to a nationwide ban on TikTok on all electronic devices. The measure, which was approved by the House Energy and Commerce Committee, would ban TikTok from U.S. app stores unless the social media platform is quickly spun off from its China-linked parent company, ByteDance. TikTok is one of the most popular social media apps in the world and is used by approximately 170 million Americans.

When Trump was president, he supported calls to ban the app, but has since appeared to have moved away from that position. CNBC asked Trump about his change in position on TikTok and whether there was a connection to his recent meeting with Jeff Yass. , a top GOP donor and a major investor in TikTok.

Trump said he did not discuss TikTok with Yass, and said he met with Yass and his wife for only a few minutes, and that Yass never mentioned TikTok.

Trump said when he was president, he wanted Congress to decide whether TikTok should be banned.

I was at the point where I could have done it if I wanted to,” Trump said. I kind of said, you decide, you make that decision because it's a hard decision to make.

Trump also said in Monday's interview that imposing tariffs gives you the power to deal with other countries, and said, “I'm a big believer in tariffs.”

Tariffs are extremely powerful in stopping wars because they don't want them. And frankly, I can, I blackmailed them, I blackmailed other countries with the threat of tariffs. And if there are no tariffs, we have nothing on it at all, Trump said.

Trump said last month that he would consider imposing tariffs of up to 60% on all Chinese imports if he regained the presidency.

As president, Trump imposed 25% tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in June 2018. Beijing retaliated with tariffs of its own, and the spiral continued until the two countries reach agreement in 2020. The Biden administration has largely maintained Trump's tariffs. the time of the current rates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/11/politics/trump-entitlements-social-security-medicare/index.html

