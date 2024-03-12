Airlangga said Joko Widodo and Golkar Party had actually met





Jakarta (ANTARA) – General Chairman of the Golkar Party Airlangga Hartarto said that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and the party synonymous with the color yellow actually met when reporters asked him about the issue of Jokowi’s accession to Golkar. “Pak Jokowi and the Golkar Party actually met,” Airlangga said, greeted by laughter from other Golkar Party officials at a press conference after the plenary meeting with the Central Leadership Council (DPP) and the Golkar Party cadres at the office of the Golkar Party DPP. West Jakarta, Sunday. Airlangga said this closeness was visible in the Golkar Party's advertisements with Jokowi. This, he said, shows Jokowi's closeness and comfort with Golkar. “Because we have a meeting, we are together, just look at the advertisements of the Golkar Party with Pak Jokowi, so of course it shows Pak Jokowi's closeness and Pak Jokowi's comfort with the Golkar Party,” a- he declared. Similarly, Golkar Party General Deputy Chairman Ahmad Doli Kurnia admitted that his party was quite close to Jokowi. He said that the good relations with Jokowi were established because Golkar is a party that has consistently supported and supported the seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia. “Even we do it often kidding “The Golkar Party is more Pak Jokowi than other political parties,” he said in a meeting after the press conference. Apart from that, Doli said that the Golkar Party is an open party and tries to unite all elements of the nation. “No matter a president, just an ordinary person, if he feels that his aspirations are the same, his interests are the same, his struggles are the same, his values ​​are the same and he wants to join the Golkar party, we “We're very happy to have a single member of the company, let alone a president,” he said. The Golkar Party, Doli continued, is very happy if President Jokowi wants to join. However, Doli admitted that he had not received confirmation regarding Jokowi's status with the PDI Perjuangan. “So far, we have never received any information or confirmation that he (Jokowi) had declared that he was leaving the party before. In fact, on several occasions, it was even stated that he was still a cadre of the PDI Perjuangan. Well, so we made it: “It's up to everyone to decide, including the president. If you want to join the Golkar party, thank God,” he said. According to him, whether Jokowi joins Golkar or not has political value, which is why discussions on this issue are best known to the General Chairman of the Golkar Party, Airlangga Hartarto. “Discussions will certainly take place directly with the general president. So those who know best are President General Pak Jokowi and Allah SWT,” he said. This news was published on Antaranews.com with the title: Airlangga said Jokowi and Golkar actually met

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://megapolitan.antaranews.com/berita/281457/airlangga-sebut-joko-widodo-dan-partai-golkar-memang-sudah-rapat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos