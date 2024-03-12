Jimmy Kimmel was told not to read Trump's mean tweet at the 2024 Oscars





The war of words between Jimmy Kimmel and former President Donald Trump began on Sunday on the stage of the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. And in a behind-the-scenes interview after the ceremony, the 2024 Oscars host shed some light on the moment that was quickly incorporated into the broadcast.

Toward the end of the 2024 telecast, Kimmel, a four-time Oscar host, responded to a critical social media post from the former president after he was told he had little extra time before the evening's most prestigious awards were presented, telling the audience, “I'm really proud of something and I was wondering if I could share it with you.” I just received a review.

The late-night host then read a message that Trump shared on his social media platform, Truth Social. “Was there EVER a worse host than Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars,” the former president mused. “Her beginning was that of a below average person trying too hard to be something she is not and can never be. Get rid of Kimmel and maybe replace him with another failed but cheap ABC “talent”, George Slopanopoulos. He would make everyone on stage look bigger, stronger and more glamorous.

Trump then moved from his views on Kimmel's hosting job to his overall criticism of the show. “And also a very bad politically correct show tonight, and for years to come – disjointed, boring and very unfair. Why don’t they just give the Oscars to those who deserve them,” the Republican presidential nominee wrote on Truth Social. “Maybe this way their viewership and TV ratings will come back from the depths.” LET’S MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

At the Oscars, the audience burst into laughter when the message was read to them.

“See if you can guess which former president just posted this?” » asked the host. “Anyone? No? Well, thank you, President Trump. Thanks for watching, I'm surprised you're still — isn't your prison sentence over?”

After the show, Kimmel spoke with fellow ABC talk show hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos during their post-show Live special. He told the duo that he objected to the advice of some he spoke with backstage, who advised him against reading Trump's speech aloud during the ceremony.

“They're like, 'You have some time,' and I'm like, 'I'm reading Trump's tweet,' and they're like, 'No, no, don't read that,'” Kimmel revealed. “[I was like] 'Yes I am.'”

Sunday marked the TV personality's fourth time hosting the Oscars. He told Ripa and Consuelos that he felt “pretty good” about how it went at the Dolby Theater on Sunday; Critics seem to agree that he's been pretty good as a host this time around, with Hollywood Reporter chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg noting in his review that Kimmel is “a guy in who you can trust to do a monologue and then it will hold the disparate components together.” and fill in the dead air and generally keep the mood light. He's a juggler and, whatever Razzie winner Trump says, he's a good award show host.”

Kimmel and Trump have a history of harassing each other. (For Kimmel's second Oscar outing in 2018, the two went back and forth over who was “lowest rated.”) The Jimmy Kimmel Live! The host made Trump a common target of his monologues, and the former president, known for his live tweets about some of Hollywood's biggest events, made the Oscars the target of some of his most scathing tweets , dating back to 2014.

When he spoke to THR before the Oscars about the prospect of another Trump-centered election year, the late-night host said he loved pumping up the former POTUS.

“I love it, because I know it bothers him and it really tickles me. And then from time to time, we have confirmation of it and it inspires me. He’s my muse,” Kimmel said of himself on air.

As of Monday morning, no further comments had appeared on Trump's Truth Social page. Ditto for Kimmel on X, even if the host returns to Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday evening with new material.

