Politics
Modi government implements CAA citizenship law weeks before Lok Sabha elections | Everything you need to know
The Narendra Modi government on Monday notified the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules, a move that came just days before the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is implemented ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The law aims to grant citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014, from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to social media site X and said that Prime Minister Modi has fulfilled another commitment.
The Modi government today notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024. These rules will now enable minorities persecuted on religious grounds in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to acquire citizenship of our country.
With this notification PM Shri @Narendra Modi Ji has
Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) March 11, 2024
The notification of the rules is expected to pave the way for migrants from neighboring countries to obtain Indian citizenship.
About the CAA
The CAA amends the Citizenship Act, 1955 to grant Indian citizenship to migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who belong to the Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist and Christian communities and who have entered India on or before on December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution in their country of origin.
The CAA will help refugees from these neighboring countries, who do not have papers.
Indian citizenship will be granted to an immigrant who has lived in India for the last year and at least five of the last 14 years. Previously, for migrants, citizenship by naturalization was 11 years.
The Act exempts the tribal areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura as included in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, including the tribal areas of Karbi Anglong in Assam, Garo Hills in Meghalaya, the district of Chakma in Mizoram and the Tribal Areas district in Tripura. .
The background
The CAA was passed in December 2019 and later gained the President's assent, but protests took place in several parts of the country against the law, with many opposition parties speaking out against the law, calling it a discriminatory.
The government had denied these stories and termed the CAA as a law of the land which would be implemented.
Speaking at a business summit last month, Amit Shah announced that the rules would be implemented before the Lok Sabha elections.
Our Muslim brothers are being misled and incited (against the CAA). The CAA only aims to grant citizenship to those who came to India after facing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. It is not about snatching away Indian citizenship from anyone, he had said.
The mechanism
Following Monday's announcement, the Ministry of Interior also informed that applications will be submitted through online mode for which a web portal has been provided.
The ministry, in a gazette notification, announced the formation of an empowered committee in states or union territories for grant of citizenship under the CAA.
According to the notification, each committee will be headed by the Director (Census Operations) of the concerned State or UT. The panel will comprise members including an officer of the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau not below the rank of Joint Secretary to the Government of India (GoI), a concerned jurisdictional Regional Foreign Registration Officer, a State IT Officer from the IT Center national of the State or UT, and the Postmaster General of the State or UT concerned or a postal officer appointed by the Postmaster General, having not less than the rank of Deputy Secretary of the GoI.
The ministry has also appointed invitees to this empowered panel including a representative from the office of the Principal Secretary (Home) or Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of the State or UT, a representative from the Jurisdictional Director of Railways railway divisional iron.
The notification also stated that there would be a district level committee headed by the jurisdictional chief superintendent or post superintendent who would be the designated officer.
The panel would consist of the concerned District IT Officer or District IT Assistant and a representative from the Centre. This committee will have guests including a representative not below the rank of Naib Tehsildar or equivalent from the District Collectors Office and a Jurisdictional Station Master of the Railways, subject to availability.
The notification stated that the quorum of each of these committees would be two, including the chairman.
(With contributions from the agency)
