



Boris Johnson is set to campaign for Conservative Red Wall seats ahead of the next general election, according to reports. The former prime minister is likely to be deployed to constituencies in the north of England and the Midlands which flipped from Labor to the Conservatives in his landslide victory in 2019. It follows a thaw in relations between Mr Johnson and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. A source close to Mr Johnson's thinking said The temperature: If he can help in a way that is good for him and the party he will be having. Sunak will of course be at the forefront, but he [Johnson] I always wanted to lead the fight against Starmer. “Just as he has always supported the Conservative Party, he will now.

They said Mr Johnson was likely to visit marginal constituencies, make speeches and appear on leaflets. A government source added: Don't expect Boris to appear on stage with Rishi, it won't happen but he is ready. The relationship is pretty good. Mr Sunak suffered a major blow today with the defection of Ashfield MP Lee Anderson to Reform UK. The former Conservative vice-president joined the party linked to Nigel Farage, which polls up to 14 per cent, after losing the Tory whip post in a row over Islamophobia.

It comes as speculation continues over whether Mr Johnson will make a political comeback as the Conservatives lag behind Labor in the polls. The charismatic Tory big beast was forced out of Downing Street in 2022, with Mr Sunak's resignation as chancellor triggering a domino effect. He then resigned as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip last year following a “witch hunt” investigation into the Partygate dispute. But he vowed “I will be back” in a direct message to loyal Daily Express readers. Johnson and Sunak issued a joint statement last month to mark the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a sign of improving relations between the two men. A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said: “Boris Johnson's current focus is on writing and speaking and he is very productively engaged in this area. “His position has always been to support the Conservative Party throughout his political life and it will remain so.

