Pakistan takes oath of office in newly elected Prime Minister Sharif's 19-member cabinet

Pakistan's newly elected 19-member Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in on Monday and held its first meeting. The prime minister named several senior government posts and promised to tackle the country's lingering economic crisis.

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath of office to the ministers at the presidential office in the capital Islamabad, in the presence of Sharif. Sharif was elected prime minister by Parliament on Sunday, a month after parliamentary elections and after his party, the Pakistan Muslim League N, formed a coalition with several allies.

Sharif held the same position from April 2022 to August 2023, when he replaced his rival Imran Khan, a former cricket star turned Islamist politician who was ousted in a vote of no confidence in the National Assembly.

Sharif's new government faces daunting challenges, including an unprecedented economic crisis, regular power cuts, near-daily militant attacks and difficult relations with neighboring Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

In a televised address, Sharif pledged to improve the country's economy, contain rising inflation and halt rising prices during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims fast from dawn to dusk. Ramadan in most Muslim countries began on Monday.

Sharif appointed lawmaker Ishaq Dar as foreign minister, reappointed Khawaja

Mohammad Asif as Defense Minister. Mohsin Naqvi, who served as interim leader

minister of the eastern province of Punjab, was appointed interior minister while Attaullah Tarar was appointed information minister.

The post of Finance Minister was given to Muhammad Aurangzeb. The minister responsible for climate change has not yet been chosen from the remaining ministers.

Zardari was installed as president on Saturday by the newly elected parliament. His role is largely ceremonial and he is Sharif's main ally. However, no member of his Pakistan People's Party was appointed to the Cabinet. Zardari's son, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, was foreign minister during Sharif's previous term as prime minister.

On Sunday, police arrested dozens of Khan's supporters as they protested against allegations of fraud in last month's parliamentary elections, which the ousted political party said was aimed at preventing it from securing a majority. Election officials denied the accusation

