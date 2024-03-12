Three arrested for protesting Turkey-Israel trade at event attended by AKP officials





Three people were arrested for protesting ongoing trade between Turkey and Israel amid the Gaza conflict, during an event attended by a minister and officials from the Justice and Development Party (AKP) in power in the western province of Bursa, the Karar daily reported on Monday. Trade between Turkey and Israel, some of which is conducted by close associates of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo and despite his anti-Israeli rhetoric, was first revealed by investigative journalist Metin Cihan at the end of November. Since then, Cihan has been reporting on trade between the two countries based on publicly available sources. According to Cihan, shipments of goods to Israeli ports continued through private commercial transactions during a period of heightened tensions and violence in the Gaza Strip, sparking controversies and accusations of hypocrisy. “The government should listen to the voice of the people. End trade with Israel. Engaging in trade with Israel is a betrayal of Palestine. … We are appalled by your attitude,” said a group of protesters at the opening of the Nation Garden in Bursa, an event attended by Environment Minister Mehmet Zhaseki, AKP MP Mustafa on Saturday Varank and local party officials. The so-called Gardens of Nations are built as part of a project launched by President Erdoan in 2018. Three people were arrested during the protest, according to Karar. This is the third protest against trade relations between Turkey and Israel in the past two weeks, Karar said. zhaseki was also the subject of protests at another public event he attended in Bursa on the same day. Protesters held a banner reading We are ashamed of trade with Israel as he gave a speech. The minister continued his speech while the police removed the banner. The government's stance on trade was also criticized during President Erdoan's rally in Sakarya on February 24, when a group unfurled a banner reading “End the shame of trade with Israel.” The banner was removed by the police. Despite the ongoing conflict and Erdoan's condemnation, Israel remains an important trading partner for Turkey, ranking 13th on Turkey's export list in 2023. Trade between the two countries totaled $5.42 billion last year, accounting for 2.1 percent of Turkey's total exports, compared to $7. billion in 2022. Data from the Turkish Transport Ministry shows that between October 7 and December 31, 2023, an average of eight ships per day made a total of 701 voyages from Turkish ports to Israel. Among them, 480 sailed directly, while 221 used Turkey as a transit country. Notably, Turkish exports to Israel reached $430.6 million in December, an increase of 34.8% compared to November, indicating a continued, even growing, economic relationship, despite the political rhetoric. According to Karar, Ankara's trade with Tel Aviv increased by 20.7 percent in February, reaching $422 million. Data from the Israeli Agriculture Ministry also showed that Jordan and Turkey were the two countries that sent the most fruits and vegetables to Israel, Karar said. Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

