Why Trump can't win in November





Since Donald Trump incited the insurrection, he has moderated neither his rhetoric nor his behavior, both of which have become more extreme.

Trump faces more court appearances in the coming months, such as here in the New York fraud case that led to a $355 million fine last month for overvaluing assets intended to secure loans and transactions in the city (lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

Donald Trump was the most unlikely American president. When he launched his campaign in 2016, the closest he got to executive power was pretending to fire candidates on a business-themed reality show. As ridiculous as it sounds, the image of Trump sitting behind a huge boardroom table uttering his imitable slogan “You're fired” convinced millions of American voters, many of whom had not previously voted, that he was a man who knew how to get things done.

That impression, combined with good timing and luck, allowed Trump to defeat political icon Hillary Clinton in a race that seemed designed for her. But contrary to what Trump might claim, his victory was extremely narrow. In fact, he lost the popular vote by 2.8 million votes, a larger margin than any other American president in history.

Since then, Trump has proven toxic at the polls. In the 2018 midterm elections, Democrats defeated Trump's Republican Party. In the 2020 presidential election, Trump lost narrowly in the electoral college and by an overwhelming majority in the popular vote. In the 2022 midterms, Trump's hand-picked candidates were dispatched across the country and Democratic candidates held on to or won Republican seats in key states, including Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, often by wide margins.

Demographic composition

Although these failures may have inspired some Republican discontent, Trump ended up firmly in control of the party apparatus, its leadership and its most extremist members. It's a trend the Republican Party will regret later this year, when Trump and the Republican Party face what is likely to be a devastating election defeat.

Trump's erratic behavior, anti-democratic rhetoric and threats against his opponents will contribute to his defeat in November's presidential election. But it is the demographic makeup of America that will ultimately send Trump into permanent retirement. The old wisdom that demographics are destined, coined by French philosopher Auguste Comte, may well be more relevant to the outcome than it has been to any previous presidential election.

Between the 2016 and 2024 elections, some 20 million older voters will have died and about 32 million younger Americans will have reached voting age. Many young voters despise both parties, and Republicans are actively recruiting (mostly white men) on college campuses. But the issues Gen Z cares most about, like reproductive rights, democracy and the environment, will drive most of them to vote Democratic.

More masculine, more extreme

The reality is that since Trump entered US politics in 2016, the Republican Party has become older, whiter, more male, and more extremist. It's also smaller, and Trump's reluctance to reach out to his base makes it difficult, if not impossible, to attract moderates and independents.

Incumbent President Joe Biden has more voters than Trump. That doesn't mean victory will be easy for Biden, but it does mean he can survive more voters staying home. If Trump wants to win, he'll need every possible voter in his party to turn out, and he'll need to garner the votes of undecided Americans who might have long ago turned bitter against him, not just because of his personal behavior, but also because of politics.

The Republican Party is on the wrong side of every major issue facing the American people. Think about reproductive rights. The Supreme Court of the United States, hijacked by the Republicans, decided in 2022 to overturn Roe v Wade, which had guaranteed the right to abortion for half a century. Ultra-conservative state legislatures have banned abortion, even in cases of rape or incest. And the Alabama Supreme Court recently issued a ruling equating frozen embryos with children. This trend has pushed women and moderates even more firmly into the arms of Democrats or, at least, into the camps of undecideds or anyone but Trump.

On national security, Trump has often aligned himself with America's traditional adversaries, thereby upsetting, irritating, or sowing confusion among a key voting cohort. Many older Republicans still carry the spirit of former President Ronald Reagan in their hearts and view America as a shining city on a hill, a beacon of freedom and democracy for people around the world. For those old enough to remember the Cold War, Russia is an American enemy through and through.

These Republicans largely find Russia's large-scale invasion of democratic Ukraine unacceptable: a recent poll found that 43 percent of Republicans believe the United States is providing either insufficient or sufficient aid to Ukraine. They certainly do not approve of Trump's threats to abandon the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and even encourage Russian aggression against members who fail to meet their military spending obligations. Trump's affinity for authoritarian states, from Russia to Hungary to Saudi Arabia, is anathema to them.

Not enough voters

Until this week, Republicans had yet another option: Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Haley's escalating attacks on Trump's political record appear to have had an impact. In the New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina primaries, she received about 30 percent of the vote. But Haley has now ended her presidential campaign, after losing Super Tuesday primaries in 14 states.

However, so far Haley has refused to support Trump, saying it was up to him to win the support of his voters. And there are good reasons to doubt that he will succeed. In fact, rather than voting for Trump in November, many of Haley's supporters will likely stay home or vote for Biden. In Iowa, 49 percent of Haley caucus attendees said they would do just that.

Trump lost the 2020 election and subsequently incited an insurrection. Since then, he has moderated neither his rhetoric nor his behavior; on the contrary, it has become more extreme. If this decreases Republican voter turnout even slightly, Trump faces a major defeat. There simply aren't enough American voters willing to put him back in the White House.

Reed Galen is co-founder of the Lincoln Project, a pro-democracy organization founded by former Republican strategists with the goal of defeating Donald Trump, and host of The Lincoln Project podcast.

