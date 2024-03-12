The global dimension of human rights violations committed by the Chinese government





Why have democracies failed to put an end to Xi Jinping's human rights violations? And how can they better protect themselves from Beijing’s transnational threats? HAS CDDRL research seminar Sophie Richardson, visiting scholar at CDDRL and former China director of Human Rights Watch, presented her research on the Chinese government's deteriorating human rights record. Although human rights violations by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) are long-standing, Richardson noted, they have witnessed a notable escalation under Xi Jinping's regime. These include restrictions on freedom of expression, silencing of civil society, increased surveillance and forced labor. But, as Richardson pointed out, these violations do not stop at China's borders and have taken on a transnational dimension. Illustrating the severity and scale of Beijing's human rights abuses, Richardson gave examples of activists and party members who have been targeted by the CCP. These include an activist who was arrested on charges of fomenting quarrels and provoking trouble, and who later fell ill and died in custody, as well as China's former ambassador to the United States, a loyal party member who was recalled to China and disappeared for a time. . What have democracies done in the face of these abuses? Sanctions, visa bans and import/export controls are common levers. Some countries, Canada being a prime example, have extended their refugee status to communities targeted by Chinese authorities. Despite these initiatives, Richardson argued, the scope of the CCP's repression may be much greater than traditionally believed. Understanding the transnational scope of its repression is key to any effort to design mechanisms to combat it. A good example is the threat that the CCP continues to pose to democratic elections in other countries. Richardson cited the CCP's efforts to ensure that officials sympathetic to Xi's government are elected. Threats of censorship, surveillance, harassment, and physical violence against Chinese students abroad have hampered academic freedom in democracies. Regime actors also threaten the UN human rights system, blocking unwanted scrutiny of the CCP's human rights transgressions. Public figures with relatives in China remain vulnerable, as authorities may retaliate against their family members if they express critical views. As the scale of Xi's influence becomes more evident, the question remains: why have democracies failed to contain it? Richardson believes they are in denial of the overall trajectory, choosing to prioritize other interests over human rights. Their inability to coordinate over the long term poses an additional challenge. Finally, many democracies have rejected the antidemocratic threats posed by the CCP on the grounds that they are idiosyncratic and unworthy of a broader response. Richardson highlighted the importance of greater precision in characterizing the threats posed by the Chinese government to democracy and the imperative to build international commitment to the protection of human rights in China.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fsi.stanford.edu/news/global-dimensions-chinese-government-human-rights-abuses The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos