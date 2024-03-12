Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson secretly traveled to Venezuela in February to meet with socialist dictator Nicols Maduro, according to British newspaper The Sunday hours reported during the weekend.

THE Sunday hours claimed Johnson allegedly discussed Russia's invasion of Ukraine with Maduro, who is a strong supporter and key ally of Russia in the region. The newspaper further claimed that British Foreign Secretary David Cameron was aware of the meeting.

Anonymous sources claimed that Sunday hours that Johnson was acting as a go-between for the UK and the West in general, given the dire state of relations with a strategically important country.

Johnson reportedly spent less than 24 hours in Venezuela, traveling by private jet from a family vacation in the Dominican Republic and arriving at a location outside the capital, Caracas, where he met the socialist dictator. Johnson then returned to the Dominican Republic before leaving for Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“Johnson spoke to Maduro about the war in Ukraine amid concerns in Western diplomatic and intelligence circles that the oil-rich socialist republic could provide weapons or other military support to Russia, a close ally,” it reads in the report.

Johnson also reportedly discussed the conditions necessary for normalizing relations with the Maduro regime. The UK does not recognize the legitimacy of Maduro's government after the socialist dictator staged a fake presidential election in May 2018 to cling to power.

Like much of the free world, the UK has instead chosen to recognize the now-dissolved presidency of Juan Guaid as Venezuela's legitimate government. The United Kingdom's recognition of Guaid's presidency against Maduro's illegitimate regime was a crucial element in leading to a London court. decision in favor of refusing Maduro to control more than a billion dollars of Venezuelan gold held at the Bank of England in 2022. The socialist regime appeals the court's decision was issued in 2023 after the dissolution of Guaid's presidency in December 2022. A new decision on gold control remains pending.

Other topics discussed between Johnson and Maduro, according to the Sunday hourswere the question of holding a “free and fair” presidential election in 2024 and a de-escalation of tensions between Venezuela and Guyana over the disputed territory of Essequibo.

Guyana was a former British colony until it gained independence in 1966. A 120-year-old territorial dispute over the Essequibo region, which makes up two-thirds of Guyana, remains active today, a legacy of the British era. The Maduro regime escalated the conflict last year by threatening to Annex the disputed territory. Maduro has also continually threat the American oil company ExxonMobil to refrain from drilling for oil in waters near the disputed territory.

Total Madness admits Ukraine into NATO and gives it more weapons, demands Boris Johnsonhttps://t.co/6MrVdSfOBu – Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 24, 2023

THE On Sunday The report said Johnson's office informed the newspaper that Foreign Secretary David Cameron was aware of the visit, adding that the visit did not require permission from the British government as it was not a official visit. A Foreign Office source told the newspaper that Johnson “told Cameron about the summit en route” via text message.

Johnson's office said Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton, the foreign secretary, was aware of the visit, according to the report. His spokesman added that Johnson had spoken to Colin Dick, charge d'affaires in Caracas, the country's most senior British diplomat, to get his thoughts on what would be useful to say.

A spokesperson for Johnson's office was quoted as saying:

Boris Johnson met with Venezuelan government officials with the active support of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and with the agreement of the Foreign Secretary, to highlight the need for Venezuela to adopt a true democratic process. He has repeatedly made clear that there can be no hope of normalization of relations until Venezuela fully embraces democracy and respects the territorial integrity of its neighbors. He also championed the cause of Ukrainian victory to the Venezuelan government.

THE Sunday hours Next reported that the British government denied that Johnson was acting in an official capacity during his alleged trip to Venezuela.

He was acting entirely in his personal capacity and not on behalf of the British government, a government source said.

Sunday time said it was unclear who covered the costs of Johnson's trip to Venezuela, as the private jet had been independently financed and neither the British nor Venezuelan governments were believed to have been involved.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer who documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitterhere.