India set to implement citizenship law that excludes Muslims





NEW DELHI (AP) Prime Minister Narendra Modis' government on Monday announced the rules to be implemented a 2019 citizenship law this excludes Muslims, a few weeks before the Hindu nationalist leader seeks a third term. The Citizenship Amendment Act provides a fast track to naturalization for Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who have fled Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan to India at Hindu majority before December 31, 2014. The law excludes Muslims, who are a majority in all three countries. The law was approved by India's Parliament in 2019, but Modi's government delayed its implementation after deadly protests erupted in the capital New Delhi and elsewhere. Dozens of people were killed during the days of clashes. Nationwide protests in 2019 drew people of all faiths who said the law undermined India's foundations as a secular nation. Muslims were particularly worried that the government could use the law, combined with a proposed national register of citizens, to marginalize them. The National Register of Citizens is part of the Modi government's efforts to identify and weed out people it says have entered India illegally. The registry was only implemented in the North-eastern state of Assamand the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has promised to roll out a similar citizenship verification program across the country. The Modis government defended the 2019 Citizenship Act as a humanitarian gesture. He argues that the law aims only to extend citizenship to religious minorities fleeing persecution and would not be used against Indian citizens. These rules will now allow minorities persecuted for religious reasons in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to acquire citizenship of our country, Interior Minister Amit Shah wrote on X, formerly Twitter. India's main opposition Congress party questioned the announcement, saying the timing just before the elections was obviously intended to polarize the elections. In a statement, human rights watchdog Amnesty India called the law discriminatory and said it goes against constitutional values ​​of equality and international human rights law . He said the law legitimizes discrimination based on religion and is exclusionary in its structure and intent. India is home to 200 million Muslims, who constitute a significant minority group in a country of more than 1.4 billion people. They are scattered across almost all parts of India and have been the target of a series of attacks that took place during Modi's first takeover in 2014. Critics say Modi's blatant silence on anti-Muslim violence has emboldened some of his most extremist supporters and enabled more hate speech against Muslims. Modi is increasingly blending religion and politics in a formula that has deeply resonated with India's majority Hindu population. In January it opened a Hindu temple on the site of a demolished mosque in the northern city of Ayodhyafulfilling his celebrations long-standing Hindu nationalist commitment. Most polls suggest Modi will win a majority in the general election expected to be held by May.

