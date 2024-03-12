Former President Trump to travel to Ohio to support Bernie Moreno's U.S. Senate campaign





Former United States President Donald Trump is expected to visit the state of Ohio later this week to support Bernie Moreno's campaign for Ohio's U.S. Senate seat. Trump is expected to appear as a special guest at a Buckeye Values ​​PAC rally Saturday in Vandalia, Ohio, near Dayton. The event will take place at Wright Bros. Aero Inc. Trump's remarks are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and doors will open at noon. Those interested in attending the event can register up to two tickets per mobile number. For more information, click here. In December, Trump formally announced his support for Moreno in the GOP primary for Ohio's U.S. Senate seat against Democrat Sherrod Brown. Moreno is running, alongside Ohio State Sen. Matt Dolan and Secretary of State Frank LaRose. Last weekend, Moreno introduced his campaign to voters in Greater Cincinnati, spending time in Delhi alongside Congressman Warren Davidson, who also endorsed Moreno. The two men spent the afternoon encouraging undecided voters to support Moreno and his conservative agenda. “The reality is that I am the only true conservative in this race,” Moreno said. “The other two are nice guys, but they're more from the Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney wing of the party. If you want a real conservative, a fighter, an outsider, a businessman, then I'm the candidate 'you need.' Moreno wasn't the only candidate to spend time in Cincinnati last weekend: Dolan spent much of Saturday in Hamilton speaking with voters and delivering his message to those who don't still don't know who to choose on election day. On Monday, Dolan gained support. from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who called Dolan the party's best chance to defeat Brown in November. The Ohio primary will take place on March 19.

