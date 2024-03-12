Donald Trump wants secret trial in New York postponed





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump is seeking to delay his March 25 secret trial until the Supreme Court rules on presidential immunity claims he raised in another of his criminal cases.

The former Republican president's lawyers asked Manhattan Judge Juan Manuel Merchan on Monday to indefinitely adjourn the New York criminal trial until Trump's request for immunity in his election interference case to Washington, DC, be resolved.

Merchan did not immediately rule. In an order issued Monday evening, he criticized Trump's lawyers for missing the filing deadline, waiting two weeks before jury selection to raise the issue of immunity and failing to explain the reason for the late filing. Going forward, the judge said, Trump's lawyers and prosecutors must get his permission before making any other pretrial motions.

Trump claims he is immune from prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during his term in office. His lawyers argue that some of the evidence and alleged actions in the financial secrecy case overlap with his time in the White House and constitute official acts.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on April 25, a month after jury selection in Trump's hush money case was scheduled to begin. It is the first of four criminal cases set to go to trial as he inches closer to the Republican presidential nomination in his quest to retake the White House.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office declined to comment. Prosecutors are expected to respond to Trump's delay request in court papers later this week.

Trump first raised the issue of immunity in his criminal case in Washington, D.C., which involves allegations that he worked to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the United States Capitol on January 6. 2021.

The hush-hush affair centers on allegations that Trump falsified his company's internal records to hide the true nature of payments made to his former lawyer Michael Cohen, who helped Trump bury negative stories during his presidential campaign of 2016. Among other things, Cohen paid $130,000 to pornographic actor Stormy Daniels to silence her allegations of an extramarital sexual relationship with Trump years earlier.

Trump's lawyers say some evidence Manhattan prosecutors plan to present at the secret trial, including social media posts he made in 2018 about money paid to Cohen, came from his tenure of president and constituted official acts.

Trump pleaded not guilty last year to 34 counts of falsifying business records. He has denied having a sexual relationship with Daniels and his lawyers argue that the payments to Cohen were legitimate legal fees and not part of any cover-up.

Last year, a federal judge rejected Trump's claim that the allegations in the silencing indictment involved official duties, rejecting his attempt to move the case from state court to court federal. If the case had gone to federal court, Trump's lawyers could have tried to get the charges dismissed on the grounds that federal officials enjoy immunity from prosecution for actions taken in the course of their duties official.

The evidence overwhelmingly suggests that this was a purely personal matter of the president and a cover-up of an embarrassing event, U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein wrote last July. Money paid to an adult film star is not tied to the president's official actions. This in no way reflects the color of the president's official duties.

Trump's lawyers appealed Hellerstein's decision, but dropped their appeal in November. They said they were doing it with prejudice, meaning they couldn't change their minds.

The question of whether a former president is immune from federal prosecution for official acts taken while in office is not legally verified.

Prosecutors in the Washington, D.C., case have said no such immunity exists and that, in any event, none of the actions Trump allegedly took in the indictment charging him with conspiracy aiming to overturn the 2020 presidential election after losing to Democrat Joe. Biden counts as an official act.

Washington's trial judge and a federal appeals court both ruled against Trump, but the high court agreed last month to review the issue, a decision that delays the federal trial in Washington and injects new uncertainty about on the date on which she could be judged.

___

Associated Press reporter Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-hush-money-new-york-immunity-supreme-court-7a5030cd4f7b6364cd1a8a599cea025d The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos