Donald Trump praised Hitler, Putin and Kim Jong Un, says former chief of staff | World News





Donald Trump said Adolf Hitler “did good things” and praised Vladimir Putin several times during his tenure in the White House, his former chief of staff has claimed.

Mr. Trump, who is currently on the campaign trail and hoping to secure a second term as president, also repeatedly admired North Korea's Kim Jong Un, according to a new book.

Gen. John Kelly, a retired Marine who became the Trump administration's longest-serving chief of staff, makes allegations about Mr. Trump's views in a forthcoming book by a CNN reporter.

Mr Kelly told Jim Sciutto that the then-president “thought Putin was an OK guy and Kim was an OK guy” – before recalling a specific conversation they allegedly had about Hitler.

He says: “[Trump] said, “well, but Hitler did good things.” I said, “Well, what?” And he said, “Well, [Hitler] rebuilds the economy.

“But what did he do with this rebuilt economy? He turned it against his own people and against the world.

“And I said, 'Sir, you can never say anything good about this guy. Nothing.'

Mr. Trump has yet to respond to these claims.

During his presidency, the former leader met and spoke with Mr. Putin and Mr. Kim on numerous occasions.

Image: Putin and Trump at the G20 summit in Osaka in 2019. Photo: Reuters

He publicly praised the Russian leader as “very, very strong” and took his side in a battle against the FBI – a move that angered senior US politicians.

America goes to the polls for a presidential election in November and last week Mr Trump all but assured his place as Republican candidate by winning on Super Tuesday, the day most US states choose who they think should be.

Mr Trump's victory led his only remaining rival, Nikki Haley, to end her campaign.

The stage therefore seems set for a rematch between Mr. Trump and Joe Biden, even if neither hopeful has yet officially obtained the number of party delegates necessary to obtain a majority.

Delegates have voted in primaries and caucuses across the United States and the first candidate to gain a majority will be on Tuesday, when votes will take place in Georgia, Mississippi, Washington and Hawaii.

