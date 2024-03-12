Freewheeling CNBC Interview Previews Trump Campaign Ahead





CNN-

Shortly after Donald Trump called into CNBC Monday morning, a host of the financial networks' flagship show asked a simple question: How does the former president's vision for the country compare to that of the president Joe Biden exposed in last week's State of the Union address?

In a meandering 280-word response, Trump had plenty to say about Biden's speech, calling it a terrible performance from a very angry man who is losing heavily in the polls and about his personal legal issues. However, his own plans for a second term were not mentioned.

The freewheeling continued from there. When asked about cryptocurrency policy, he bragged about the sales of his new sneaker line. He claimed TikTok posed a threat to national security, but stressed there was much good about the Chinese social media site his party is trying to ban, while declaring its American competitor Facebook an enemy of the people . Dismissing concerns about political polarization, Trump praised Hungary's Viktor Orbn, who has crushed political opposition and repressed his country's democratic institutions.

By the end of the interview, his first since becoming the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, Trump had also managed to deliver a political gift to his opponent by suggesting that Medicare and Social Security could be removed, sending his campaign into damage control.

In many ways, the 40-minute call to CNBC on Monday was typical Trump: evasive, evocative and eventful. Consistent with other recent interviews in which he dodged questions about his ban on abortion access and avoided taking a stance on Israel's war in Gaza, CNBC hosts repeatedly took pains to pin down Trump in its positions.

But as he emerged victorious from a Republican primary nomination fight where he exerted little effort, Trump's heavy-handed responses also served as a reminder of why the former president remains the occasional headache for those in his party trying to govern in Washington and for his campaign trying to navigate a minefield. of battleground states where influential voters can decide its fate.

His statement to CNBC that you can do a lot in terms of rights in terms of cutting Social Security and Medicare is already reverberating on the campaign trail. The remark flies in the face of Trump's months of pledging to protect popular welfare programs, a perennial, hot-button political football regularly featured in campaign attack ads, particularly from Democrats, while accusing his Republican rivals of planning to do the opposite. In his muddled response, Trump suggested he could save the programs with better management before turning to a lengthy defense of his administration's accomplishments before the pandemic.

Biden seized on those remarks within hours, telling a New Hampshire crowd: Even this morning, Donald Trump said cuts to Social Security and Medicare were on the table.

I will never allow this to happen, the president said. I will not eliminate Social Security and I will not eliminate Medicare. I will protect and strengthen Social Security and Medicare and make sure the wealthy start paying their fair share.

In a press release sent hours after Trump's speech, his campaign wrote that the former president reiterated rights protections in the CNBC interview.

Meanwhile, Republican congressional leaders who have been working for months to ban TikTok in the United States have scrambled in recent days to assess the damage caused by Trump's sudden about-face on the social media platform.

On Friday, Trump posted on his own social media site, Truth Social, that if you get rid of TikTok, Facebook and (CEO Mark Zuckerberg) will double their business. I don't want Facebook, which cheated in the last elections, to do better. The post came a day after a House committee introduced a bill that could lead to a nationwide ban on TikTok.

Speaking to CNBC, Trump confirmed that he recently met with Jeff Yass, a Republican mega donor and billionaire hedge fund manager whose company is known for owning a significant stake in TikTok. Trump, who recently hosted Republican donors at Mar-a-Lago as he seeks to shore up his strained campaign coffers, called their meeting brief. He said he did not discuss TikTok with Yass but did discuss education policy with his wife.

He never mentioned TikTok, he said. She mentioned her school choice and that's what she said as a whole, in fact she said my whole life was based on school choice, it was a very important thing for she and I agree with that.

Trump also said he could have banned TikTok, but decided to let Congress make the decision.

As you know, I was at a point where I could have achieved this if I wanted to, Trump said. I kind of said, you decide, you make that decision, because it's a tough decision to make. Honestly, there are a lot of people on Tik Tok who love it. There are a lot of young kids on TikTok who would go crazy without it. There are many users. There is a lot of good and a lot of bad with TikTok.

Except for a handful of interviews on major media outlets, Trump has remained largely confined to conservative media since leaving the White House in January 2021. He has refused to appear at any of his televised debates. party nationally and has faced far less negative publicity than Republican contenders. Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley reunited. His Republican rivals struggled to attack him effectively until it was too late.

For many general election voters who are content to watch the Biden-Trump rematch, the CNBC interview was perhaps their first extended opportunity to hear from the former president since he left office.

These viewers received a heavy dose of Trump attacking the legal challenges he faces where he began and ended his 40-minute appearance.

“I feel like I’m a pioneer,” Trump said of the indictments and judgments against him. What happens is we have to be very careful. You know, we have a very fragile country. People reject it and stare.

Ending the interview shortly after, host Joe Kernen thanked Trump and offered him the chance to return.

I look forward to another conversation in the not too distant future, he said.

Thank you very much, Joe, Trump replied. Thank you all.

CNN's Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/11/politics/donald-trump-cnbc-interview-medicare-social-security-tiktok/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos