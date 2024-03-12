E's lawyer. Jean Carroll says retrial possible after recent Trump attacks





NEW YORK (AP) The lawyer for a longtime columnist who won an $83.3 million defamation award against Donald Trump suggested Monday that a new defamation lawsuit is possible against the ex-president after he resumed his verbal attacks against her at a weekend gathering.

Attorney Roberta Kaplan, who represents 80-year-old writer E. Jean Carroll, noted in a statement that the statute of limitations for defamation in most jurisdictions ranges from one to three years.

As we said after the jury's latest verdict, we continue to monitor every statement Donald Trump makes about our client, E. Jean Carroll, Kaplan said.

His statement comes after this year's Republican presidential candidate angrily complained during a nearly two-hour speech at a rally in Rome, Georgia, on Saturday that he had just filed a $91.6 million bond to cover a Manhattan jury's January verdict. while he appeals.

He told the rally that the verdict was based on false accusations made against me by a woman I knew nothing about, didn't know, and had never heard of.

His statements about Carroll were similar to those he made while president after Carroll first publicly revealed her claims in a 2019 memoir that Trump raped her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman across the street from Trump Tower in the spring of 1996. At one time, Trump said she was lying to sell his book and damage him politically.

This woman is not a credible person, Trump said Saturday. He also denounced the trial judge as a Democratic judge deranged by Trump and derided a state judge in a separate case who recently refused to halt collection of a $454 million fraud fine civil suit against Trump, considering him another deranged judge. For more than 10 minutes, Trump denounced his civil cases and his four criminal cases, saying he had been indicted more times than the late, great Al Capone.

Trump, 77, followed his statements at Saturday's rally with an interview Monday on CNBC's Squawk Box in which he referred to Carroll as Miss Bergdorf Goodman and said, “I have no idea who she is.”

The January verdict in a trial that Trump regularly attended and briefly testified was based on the 2019 comments. The trial judge told the jury that it was only a matter of determining what damages, if appropriate, Trump had to follow his 2019 statements. They had to accept the findings of the previous jury which, last May, concluded that Trump had sexually abused Carroll in the department store, but had not raped her according to the New York State legal definition of rape.

That jury, in awarding Carroll $5 million, also found that Trump defamed her with statements made in October 2022. Trump did not attend the May trial.

Associated Press writer Jill Covin in Washington contributed to this story.

