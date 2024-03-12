Politics
Two Sessions 2024: China focuses on party leadership as it gains more control over cabinet
Xi succeeded in reviving Mao's famous slogan about the overall leadership of the party, he added.
Former leader Mao Zedong's slogan, Government, army, society and schools, north, south, east and west, the party leads them all was enshrined in the party charter after the 19th Party Congress in 2017.
Deng said Xi had consolidated all major decision-making powers for the party and himself, making the State Council merely an arm to carry out the party's policy decisions.
Li, who has been prime minister since March last year, has been less involved in diplomacy and public engagement than his predecessors, with the focus more on Xi and loyalty to the leader.
The revision is the first change to the State Council law since it was passed in 1982. Then-leader Deng Xiaoping had pushed for a separation of party work and government to avoid concentration excessive power observed during the Mao era, when the Cultural Revolution was triggered. .
Under Deng's leadership, these words separating the party from the government also appeared in the report of the 13th Party Congress in 1987.
Those efforts were hampered when Beijing's pro-reform camp was purged in 1989, but the party's dominance only really took off when Xi became leader, according to a Peking University political scientist.
The strengthening of the party's grip mainly began after Xi came to power in 2012, and especially during the pivotal year of 2017, said the political scientist, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.
Wang Qishan set the tone in the two sessions that year, and the 19th Party Congress in October subsequently introduced sweeping changes in the party and state structure, allowing the party apparatus to take responsible for all key aspects of Chinese politics, economy and society.
Wang, who retired from politics last year, was at the time a member of the powerful Politburo Standing Committee and the party's anti-corruption chief. He had openly rejected calls since the 1980s in Beijing to limit the party's power and separate it from administrative branches in order to improve checks and balances, saying that the separation between the party and the government did not exist, he there was only a division of functions. .
Chinese Xi calls for loyalty and honesty from young leaders amid low morale
Chinese Xi calls for loyalty and honesty from young leaders amid low morale
A year later, Beijing carried out a structural overhaul that elevated several party organs and expanded the power of others to oversee key state functions that fell under the cabinet, including diplomacy, security and enforcement law, propaganda and religious and ethnic affairs.
The party absorbed more power from the cabinet in a smaller overhaul in March last year, when it formed powerful bodies to take command of Hong Kong's vast financial sector, social work, affairs and Macau and technological development.
The State Council also amended its work rules to make clear that it would closely follow the party's instructions. Several provisions related to government transparency and information disclosure were also removed. Since then, the cabinet no longer holds weekly meetings, but meets two or three times a month.
Communist Party orders cells to study Xi Jinping's thoughts, learn his speeches
Communist Party orders cells to study Xi Jinping's thoughts, learn his speeches
Deng Yuwen, who is now an independent political researcher based in the United States, said Xi's consolidation of power would make decision-making authority clearer, but the process would be even more opaque.
Within the State Council, there are at least a few public channels where you can ask ministers about policy directions, he said, adding that decisions could also take longer now, with Xi becoming the decision-maker for almost every important political aspect.
With the prime minister's speakers gone, we won't have direct information on China's top leaders in the coming years because Xi has not held a press conference since coming to power, he said. added.
