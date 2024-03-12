Jimmy Kimmel was asked not to read Trump's Oscar message





March 11, 2024 at 10:56 a.m.

Al Pacino wasn't the only one who went off-script at Sunday night's Oscars. According to Jimmy Kimmel, he was disheartened to read Donald Trump's social media posts about his live monologue, which became a highlight of the awards show.

Kimmel said the show was short, so he was told he could add a little. He chose to read Trump's message from the stage.

They say, you have some time and I was like, I read Trump's tweet, and they say, no, no, don't read that, Kimmel said during an interview with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos that aired Monday Morning. [I was like] Yes I am.

The late-night host didn't specify in the interview who exactly told him not to read the message, but Oscars producer/Jimmy Kimmel Live EP/Kimmels' wife Molly McNearney later admitted be that voice.

“I'm really not proud of it, but I tried to talk Jimmy out of reading it,” she told Variety. I feel like my instincts are usually right, but I was totally off base. I said: Please don't read this.

She noted that when Kimmel asked why, she told him, “I don't want to give Trump airtime at the Oscars.” This is the only time we don't need to talk about him. We talk about him every night. This evening is not about him or politics.

McNearney added that she also didn't want to end the series on a sour note. But she praised Kimmel for how he handled the situation, explaining that he worked with his writers to come up with his follow-up line after reading the social post. Considering how well it went, McNearney said, “I will never win an argument in my house again!”

After Kimmel's monologue, Trump took to Truth Social to post an article about the ABC host, asking if there was a worse host than Kimmel. The former president also suggested that the late-night host be replaced by Good Morning America co-anchor George Stephanopoulos, who he called another washed-up, but cheap, ABC talent. Trump also wrote the morning host's name as George Slopanopoulos.

At the 96th annual Academy Awards, Kimmel happily asked the audience if they could share Trump's criticism and then read the former president's message. See if you can guess which former president just posted this on Truth Social? Kimmel said. Anybody? No?

Thank you, President Trump, Kimmel continued. Thank you for watching. I'm surprised you're still standing. Is your prison sentence not over?

TheWrap has contacted the Academy for comment.

There are currently four lawsuits against Trump, not including E. Jean Carroll v. Politician and Celebrity, which ended with Trump being ordered to pay $83.3 million to Carroll. Trump has since posted a bond of nearly $92 million to prevent Carroll from trying to collect it.

Trial dates set for Trump's classified documents case, which accuses Trump of taking sensitive government documents to Mar-a-Lago when he left office, and for his hush money case in Manhattan, which involves adult film actress Stormy Daniels. As for cases related to Trump's involvement in the January 6 insurrection and election fraud in Georgia, charges have been filed but no date has yet been set.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thewrap.com/jimmy-kimmel-oscars-donald-trump-post/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos