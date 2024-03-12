5 hot spots in the Kimmel-Trump feud





Jimmy Kimmel and former President Trump have been engaged in a years-long feud. The late-night host frequently mocks the former president, who targets him on social media.

On Sunday night, while hosting the Oscars, Kimmel fired back at Trump, saying he wanted to share a “critique” of his performance with the audience. He later revealed that Trump had written the review, having posted his criticism of Kimmel on Truth Social less than an hour before Kimmel read it aloud.

“Has there ever been a worse host than Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars?” he said, reading Trump's message to the audience. “Her introduction was that of a below average person trying too hard to be something she is not and can never be.”

He then said he was “surprised” to see the former president still standing and asked him: “Isn’t your prison sentence over?” in reference to Trump's numerous legal cases.

Here are five of the other flashpoints in the ongoing feud between Kimmel and Trump.

Trump appears on Kimmel in 2015

The former president made an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” » on ABC. in 2015 – before clinching the GOP presidential nomination for the 2016 election. He called for unity within the Republican Party while attacking former Florida Governor Jeb Bush (R) ), who also made a bid for the White House in 2016.

Kimmel also revealed a satirical children's book that parodied Trump's campaign rhetoric at the time, noting that he cited Trump's name as the author of the mock book, titled “Winners Are Not Losers.” .

“Winners are not losers, they are winners, like me!” » Kimmel read aloud. “A loser is a loser, which one will you be?”

Kimmel's moving appeal against ObamaCare overhaul

Kimmel made several emotional calls against promises by Trump and Republican lawmakers to overhaul Obamacare in 2017.

He revealed in May 2017 that his son was born with a rare heart defect. He pointed out in a tearful monologue that before ObamaCare, many people might not have been able to get health insurance if they had a pre-existing health condition.

Later that year, he devoted many of his late-night monologues to urging lawmakers to vote against an overhaul of health care law, saying that Trump “would sign anything if it meant getting rid of ObamaCare ” and suggesting that the president at the time had not even signed. find out what was in the bill co-sponsored by Senators Lindsey Graham (RS.C.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.).

After a week of emotional monologues in September 2017, Kimmel thanked then-Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) for his opposition to the bill.

Kimmel's fake trailer on Trump's whistleblower system

Kimmel released a fake Hollywood-style trailer mocking Trump's proposed National Alert System in 2018. The late-night host said the National Alert System — which allows the administration to sending a warning to all Americans in the event of a natural disaster or terrorist incident – ​​was a “bad idea.”

The trailer focuses on a family driving through town when they notice what they assume are Trump's tweets alerting their cell phones. Parents seem confused because they blocked Trump on Twitter.

“It’s not a tweet,” the man explains. “This is a text message.”

“NO COLLUSION!” » » reads the alert. “WITCH HUNT!”

The family later gets out of their car as other townspeople react frantically to the text messages. At one point, as chaos fills the streets, a man cuts his hand to remove his smartwatch.

Kimmel criticizes Trump on gun control

Kimmel criticized Trump for failing to take action on gun violence after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in Florida that left 17 dead in 2018.

“Children are being murdered,” Kimmel said in a tearful monologue. “Do something. We haven't even talked about it yet; you still haven't done anything.

Kimmel reversed Trump and other Republicans' argument that gun violence is a mental health issue, saying he agreed with them — because “if you don't think we need to do something , you are obviously mentally ill.”

Trump officials complain to Disney

Kimmel continued to criticize the former president throughout his tenure in the White House and after he left office in 2021, targeting his comments on the campaign trail and his numerous legal battles.

It appears that Kimmel's repeated blows hit the former president while he was in the White House. Rolling Stone reported last year that Trump ordered his team to complain to ABC parent company Disney about the comedian's jokes about him on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” while he was president in 2018.

Two former Trump officials confirmed to the magazine that two separate phone calls were made to Disney to express Trump's anger over Kimmel's jokes.

