Politics
Five key takeaways from China's annual parliament meeting | Economic and commercial news
The week-long meeting of the National People's Congress (NPC), which brought together some 3,000 delegates from the political, economic and cultural elite in Beijing, ended without the usual press conference by the country's prime minister .
The annual meeting of the country's parliament began on March 4 at the Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square, with delegates tasked with approving new laws and political appointments as well as evaluating a litany of reports from government departments.
Since 1993, proceedings have ended with a press conference by the country's prime minister, but it was announced last week that Li Qiang would not address journalists.
Had he done so, he might have been able to provide insight into the legislation approved by NPC delegates, including a shift toward future-oriented industries and a focus on national security.
Here are five key takeaways from this year's formalities.
Open to AI
Facial recognition scanners installed at the entrance to the NPC gave delegates a sense of what a future industry-driven economy might look like.
Inside, Premier Li Qiang's government work report details how new technologies, from electric vehicles to commercial spaceflight, could help China's economy escape the weight of a faltering real estate market .
Both sessions clearly expressed China's intention to focus on developing new technologies to achieve self-sufficiency, Angela Zhang, associate professor of law at the University of Hong Kong, told Al Jazeera.
China is driven by a sense of urgency to catch up with the United States, said Zhang, who is also the author of High Wire: How China Regulates Big Tech and Governs Its Economy.
To address the potential for economic growth through new technologies, Zhang told Al Jazeera she believed the Chinese government would take a relatively lenient approach to regulating new technologies like AI.
Future industries
As facial recognition cameras indicate China could join Israel and the United States in the lucrative surveillance technology market, Bert Hofman, a professor at the East Asia Institute at the National University of Singapore , sees various ways in which new technologies could help China. escape recent economic woes.
While China is on track to meet its climate goals by 2060, Hofman says it could potentially reap economic benefits from an earlier ecological transition, as has also been the case. argued by Martin Wolf, chief economics commentator at the Financial Times.
For example, Hofman told Al Jazeera that the government could provide subsidies for households to buy more products for China's booming electric vehicles. [electric vehicle] manufacturing.
Defense and security
The government has not announced a specific target for spending on its green transition in the APN.
On the other hand, he announced that defense spending would increase by 7.2% in 2024, the same level of increase as in 2023.
A spokesperson explaining the increase said: China has maintained relatively low military spending and the nation always sticks to a path of peaceful development.
But references to peace were conspicuously absent from sections of the prime minister's working report in its references to Taiwan. Last year's report called for progress[ing] the process of China's peaceful reunification, while this year, Li said China will be firm in promoting the cause of China's reunification.
According to Hofman, the increase in Chinese military spending announced at the NPC may not lead to an increase in real terms.
He told Al Jazeera he was more concerned about the focus on future industries and the industrial policy that will help develop them in China after the focus on this area at this year's NPC.
Still, China's military spending has attracted a lot of attention given that other countries are already spending more in this area.
According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), other countries, including the United States, Japan, Australia and South Korea, have increased their military spending due to the perception of a growing threat from China.
Beijing's defense budget has more than doubled since 2015 but, according to William D. Hartung of the Quincy Institute, the United States continues to spend far more than China on its military.
Hartung cites SIPRI data which he says goes beyond China's official military spending to include all of China's military activities. Even taking this into account, according to SIPRI's latest estimate, U.S. military spending, at $877 billion, was about three times greater than Chinese military spending, at $292 billion, in 2022.
Difficult economic questions
Addressing delegates, some ministers were relatively candid about the challenges facing China, particularly in the area of economic growth.
Housing Minister Ni Hong reportedly described the task of repairing China's property market as very difficult.
The collapse of property developer Evergrande was potentially a touchy subject at the meeting, with a journalist apparently asked about her links to the company after passing a facial recognition scanner.
China's target of 5% growth for 2024 was seen by some as ambitious, although Hofman sees it as relatively realistic if China is able to escape a potential deflationary spiral.
He says Beijing is wary of stimulus measures tied to the struggling real estate market, but there are other ways it could help put more money in people's hands to boost the economy, such as a recent very minimal increase in rural pensions of around 20 Chinese yuan. ($2.78) per month.
Delegates to the NPC go through previously agreed upon documents almost line by line, meaning there are few, if any, new announcements during official procedures, Hofman said.
The Financial Times reported that officials from some indebted Chinese provinces met with state bankers on the sidelines of Congress.
Look outward
Without the usual press conference, China has removed one of the few avenues open to foreign media to try to understand where China sees itself in the world.
However, although Li did not address the media, Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a press conference last week on the sidelines of the NPC.
The room was full and Wang answered questions from journalists from countries including Egypt, Russia and the United States.
Wang said there has been some improvement in China-US relations since Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden met in San Francisco last year, after relations deteriorated due to differences over issues such as trade with Taiwan and an alleged Chinese spy. ball.
Asked about China's relations with Russia in light of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, he described closer relations between Beijing and Moscow as a strategic choice, noting that bilateral trade had reached a record 240 billion dollars in 2023.
New opportunities await us, he added, describing the ties between the two countries as a new paradigm in relations between great powers.
Major countries should not seek conflict and the Cold War should not be allowed to return, Wang said.
Wang Yi also responded to questions about Israel's war on Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire and telling reporters that China would support Palestine's full membership in the United Nations.
