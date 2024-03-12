Adding to ugly record, Trump mocks Biden's stutter (again)





A few months ago, while on the campaign trail in Iowa, Donald Trump had a lot to say about President Joe Biden, although there was one line of attack that stood out: The Republican thought that It would be appropriate to target Democrats' childhood speeches. obstacle.

Just hours after Biden's remarks on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack, the former president told supporters, “Did you see it?” He was stuttering through all of this. He says I'm a threat to democracy. It is a threat to democracy.

The rhetoric was not only cheap, it was also false: At no point in Biden's January 6 remarks did he struggle with the word democracy.

But Trump's line sparked some chuckles among his supporters, which no doubt contributed to the former president's return to attack this weekend. The Washington Post reported:

Former President Donald Trump mocked President Biden's stutter during a campaign rally in Rome, Georgia, on Saturday, the latest in a series of insults he has hurled at his rival, but that Disability advocates consider it a humiliating form of bullying. Trump sarcastically asked the crowd if Biden would bring the country together while speaking about Biden's State of the Union address.

As a video clip of the comments shows, this also drew a few laughs from the Georgia crowd.

For the record, Biden didn't really struggle with the word together during his national address, even though it's not the most important detail.

Granted, it may not be really useful to write reports like these anymore. Trump is a crude man of bad character, it has been a familiar title for many years, and few would seriously dispute that the former president lacks anything resembling honor or dignity. Moreover, the Republicans' embrace of offensive nonsense, which he seems to enjoy peddling to his unsuspecting supporters, is not entirely new either.

But this specific line of attack from Trump stood out to me for several reasons.

The first is that Republicans' fractured relationship with human decency is particularly evident when it comes to people with disabilities.

In 2015, for example, the late conservative columnist Charles Krauthammer, who used a wheelchair, offered mild criticism of Trump. The then-candidate responded by calling Krauthammer a guy who can't buy pants.

A year later, Trump mocked New York Times reporter Serge F. Kovaleski's disability.

During his tenure, according to his own White House chief of staff, Trump did not want to be seen with disabled veterans.

After leaving office, Trump publicly mocked the injuries suffered by the late Sen. John McCain while he was a prisoner of war. Now he's taking aim at Biden's stutter.

It's one thing to see the former president lash out savagely at those he perceives as enemies, but there's something qualitatively different about accepting Trump's distaste for people with disabilities. It’s as if the presumptive Republican nominee dismisses the very idea of ​​empathy too often.

But let's not neglect one underestimated aspect: prevailing over the public.

Writing in The Atlantic, John Hendrickson, who described himself as a lifelong stutterer, noted: “More than Trump's ugly taunt, one thing strikes me in these moments: the sound of Trump supporters laughing alongside him . This is a constitutive element of Trumpism. The man on top gives his followers permission to be the worst version of themselves.

If supporters of Republican candidates gasped in revulsion when Trump attacked people with disabilities, he would stop not because it is morally repugnant, but because he often uses his audience as a kind of political barometer, he making it known what he can and cannot do.

But like a schoolyard bully who gets worse after being encouraged by his friends, the former president mocks people with disabilities because he likes the cheap laughs he gets.

It's a vicious cycle: Trump uses repulsive rhetoric, which his crowds love, which leads him to use even more repulsive rhetoric. This is precisely why we probably haven't heard the last of his comments about Biden and stuttering.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/maddowblog/adding-ugly-record-trump-mocks-bidens-stutter-rcna142802 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos