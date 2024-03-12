Return to Boris's elections: Sunak to deploy Johnson in Red Wall as Reform UK pledges to…





Boris Johnson will be deployed to campaign in the Red Wall.



Photo: Getty/LBC





Boris Johnson will be deployed to campaign for the Conservatives in Red Wall at the next general election, amid warnings the party could be “wiped out”. Johnson, who was kicked out of Number 10 by his party in 2022, is expected to be “deployed” into marginal Red Wall seats in a bid to retain some of the majority he secured in the 2019 election. Johnson and No10 held “positive discussions” about offering the former prime minister a role, the Times reports, although it does not indicate his disagreement with Rishi Sunak has been resolved. It also remains “highly unlikely” that Johnson will attempt to return as an MP at the next election after furiously quitting last year. It comes amid warnings that the Conservatives could be “wiped out” at the next election after a recent poll predicted they could be left with just 25 seats after the next election. 'We absolutely agree…and together we're going to make a real difference,' says Richard Tice of Lee Anderson's Reform Party



Conservatives are particularly concerned about the dismantling of the so-called “red wall” built in the north of England. Lee Anderson's decision to leave the Tories to join Reform UK to stand as the party's MP in Ashfield was seen as a further wake-up call about the Conservatives' electoral prospects in the north. UK Reform Party leader Richard Tice told LBC's Andrew Marr yesterday that his party would aim to “destroy” the Conservatives after the next election. Caller: Lee Anderson is a Midlands version of Donald Trump.



Speaking exclusively to LBC's Andrew Marr, Mr Tice said: “Lee and I absolutely agree. “He is a man of principle and integrity who believes that the two main parties have moved away from his principles, from what he defends, and together we will try to make a real difference. “He is our Red Wall champion and I have made it very clear today that in the next and subsequent elections we are looking to replace the Conservative Party in the Red Wall as the main alternative to Labor.” Richard Tice with Britain's new Reform MP, Lee Anderson.



Picture:

Alamy





At a Reform UK press conference earlier today, Mr Tice, leader of the party founded by Nigel Farage, announced that Mr Anderson had defected to his party. Mr Anderson said he had done “a lot of soul-searching” but had come to the conclusion he had to join Reform UK. “I want my country back,” he told the assembled journalists. LBC views: Lee Anderson's defection shows deep Tory divide as Sunak's authority crumbles, writes MP Daisy Cooper It comes amid rumors that as many as nine Tory MPs are prepared to defect to Reform UK, fearing a Tory wipeout at the next election. But Mr Tice was keen to play down any suggestions on the matter, telling LBC he would not provide “ongoing comments on conversations he had with Tory MPs”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/boris-johnson-deployed-campaign-north-red-wall/

