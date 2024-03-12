PM Modi at Sabarmati Ashram, Pokhran today: From train launch to Bharat Shakti | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Gujarat and Rajasthan on Tuesday, where he will inaugurate a series of projects and witness local defense capabilities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Rajasthan on Tuesday. (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programs today 9:15 a.m.: PM Modi is expected to visit Ahmedabad, Gujarat, for laying the foundation stone of development projects valued at over Rs. 85 trillion. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. 10:00 a.m.: Afterwards, the Prime Minister will visit Sabarmati Ashram, where he will inaugurate the Kochrab Ashram and launch the master plan of the Gandhi Ashram Memorial. 1:45 p.m.: In the afternoon, the Prime Minister will attend 'Bharat Shakti', a tri-service live fire and maneuver exercise showcasing indigenous defense capabilities in Pokhran, Rajasthan. PM Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad, Gujarat 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ahmedabad in Gujarat to launch several railway infrastructure and connectivity projects. 2. It will lay the foundation stone of various railway projects worth over Rs. 85,000 crores, including railway workshops, locomotive sheds, coach feeder lines/depots and the new Phaltan Baramati line. 3. PM Modi will launch two new sections of Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) – New Khurja to Sahnewal (East DFC) and New Makarpura to New Gholvad (West DFC). 4. The Prime Minister will launch ten new Vande Bharat trains and extend four existing Vande Bharat trains. ALSO READ- PM Modi to launch 10 new Vande Bharat trains today: Check routes and other details 5. He will inaugurate the revamped Kochrab Ashram, the first Ashram established by Mahatma Gandhi. 6. He will launch the Gandhi Ashram Memorial master plan, expanding the existing area from five acres to 55 acres. 7. It will launch restoration and conservation projects of 36 existing buildings, including Gandhi's residence Hriday Kunj. PM Narendra Modi in Pokhran, Rajasthan 1. PM Modi is expected to attend 'Bharat Shakti', a tri-service live fire and maneuver exercise in Pokhran, Rajasthan, showcasing indigenous defense capabilities. 2. The exercise aims to showcase India's prowess, aligning with the Aatmanirbharata initiative, and will simulate realistic, multi-domain operations on land, air, sea, cyberspace and space. 3. Indigenous weapon systems and platforms will be showcased including T-90 (IM) tanks, Dhanush and Sarang gun systems, Akash weapon systems, logistics drones, robotic mules, ALH and various unmanned aerial vehicles of the Indian Army. 4. The Indian Navy will showcase naval anti-ship missiles, cargo-carrying autonomous aerial vehicles and expendable aerial targets, showcasing maritime strength and technological sophistication. 5. The Indian Air Force will deploy indigenous aircraft such as Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, Light Utility Helicopters and Advanced Light Helicopters, demonstrating air superiority and versatility in air operations.

