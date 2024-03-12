Already $91 million in his pocket, Donald Trump decides to further defame E. Jean Carroll





After Donald Trump was ordered to pay a whopping $83.3 million for defamation of writer E. Jean Carroll, who had already been ordered to pay $5 million for defamation and sexual abuse, he stopped calling her a liar in public and saying other things about her that could worsen her damage. tongue. In other words, deterrence worked. Or at least it worked, because over the weekend the ex-president decided to start slandering Carroll again, daring a judge to make him pay even more.

At a rally Saturday in Georgia, Trump told the crowd: I just posted $91 million bail, $91 million on a false story, a totally made-up story. $91 million based on false accusations made about me by a woman I knew nothing about, knew nothing about, never heard of, know nothing about. She wrote a book, she said things. And when I denied it, I said, “This is so crazy. It's wrong. I am being sued for defamation. This is where it starts. (The figure is $91.6 million because it includes interest.)

Content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

Two days later, during an appearance on CNBC, Trump referred to Carroll as Ms. Bergdorf Goodman, a person I had never met, adding: I have no idea who she is, except for one thing, I I was prosecuted. From that moment on, I was like, Wow, this is crazy. He went on to say: I was indicted, given a false accusation, and had to post $91 million bail on a false accusation. As a jury concluded in May, Trump met extensively with Carroll and sexually assaulted her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman, and it was her insistence following that decision that led to the judgment of more than 80 million dollars against him.

Carroll has said she would absolutely sue Trump again, and on Monday her lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, told the New York Times: The statute of limitations for defamation in most jurisdictions is between one and three years. As we said after the jury's latest verdict, we continue to monitor every statement Donald Trump makes about our client.

It's not a lie if Republicans believe it

Content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

Making fun of someone's stutter is still good

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/already-dollar91-million-in-the-hole-donald-trump-decides-to-defame-e-jean-carroll-some-more The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos