E's lawyer. Jean Carroll forces Donald Trump to change his bail





After Donald Trump posted bail of nearly $92 million as he appealed the jury's verdict in E. Jean Carroll, Carroll's attorney on Monday forced the former president to reduce the time between resolving his appeal and paying Carroll.

Trump, the Republican Party's likely 2024 presidential candidate, was ordered in January to pay $83.3 million to Carroll, a former Elle columnist, for tarnishing her reputation after she accused him of sexually assaulting her in the changing room of a department store in the middle of the countryside. 1990s. Last year, a separate jury awarded Carroll $5 million from Trump for sexual abuse and defamation. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and said the cases were politically motivated.

The $91.6 million bond, which Trump posted Friday, included the $83.3 million judgment, plus legal interest added by the state of New York. The bond was guaranteed by the Federal Insurance Company, part of the Chubb Corporation insurance company.

On Monday, Carroll's lawyer wrote in a letter to Judge Lewis Kaplan that he did not object to Trump's proposed $91.6 million bail, but that it was subject to a slight modification of one of the conditions.

Donald Trump, former president and 2024 presidential candidate, speaks during a campaign event in Rome, Georgia, March 9. After Trump posted bail of nearly $92 million as he appeals the jury's verdict in… Former president and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Rome, Georgia on March 9. After Trump posted a nearly $92 million bond while he appealed the jury verdict in E. Jean Carroll's civil defamation case, the Carrolls' attorney on March 11 forced Trump to reduce the deadline. between resolving Trump's appeal and paying Carroll. More from Elijah Nouvelage / AFP/Getty Images

The change reduces the time between resolving Trump's appeal and paying Carroll from 60 days total to 30 days.

Newsweek reached out to Carroll's lawyer and Trump's lawyer via email for comment.

“Although we had a limited objection to the timing of the payment of the bond that defendant posted in connection with his motion to stay execution of the judgment pending appeal, the parties have discussed the issue” , wrote Roberta Kaplan, Carroll's lawyer.

“As a result of these discussions, Federal Insurance Company has authorized and defendant's attorneys will agree to stipulate that the 30 day time limits set forth on page 3 of ECF Doc. 318-1 will be reduced to 15 days, for both Principal and for the Deposit. This will have the effect of shortening the overall period to 30 days.”

This means that if Trump loses his appeal, instead of having 30 days to send Carroll's payment plus an additional 30 days after sending notice, the former president will only have 30 days total to send the payment from Carroll.

Joyce Vance, a former U.S. attorney appointed by President Barack Obama and a Trump critic, previously called the 60-day payment deadline provision “unusual.”

Writing on his Civil Discourse blog on Monday, Vance said: “There is an unusual provision in the bond that would give Chubb 60 days from the date final judgment is entered in favor of Carroll. [if she wins on appeal] to make payment to him. If Trump loses his appeal and doesn't pay the money, Chubb will have to pay the full amount. They in turn can raise money from Trump, but that would be their problem.

“This is good news for E. Jean Carroll because the bond guarantees that the judgment will be paid if she prevails on appeal.”

At a campaign rally in Rome, Georgia, on Saturday, Trump said Carroll had made “false accusations” against him. He also denounced the bail he had to pay.

“I just posted $91 million bail, $91 million on a false story, a totally made-up story,” he said.

